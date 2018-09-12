Abe and Xi agree to cooperate toward denuclearization of North Korea
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands Wednesday at a meeting held in Vladivostok, Russia. | KYODO

/

Abe and Xi agree to cooperate toward denuclearization of North Korea

Kyodo

VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Wednesday to closely work toward the shared goal of denuclearizing North Korea, with negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang having reached an impasse.

During their talks in Vladivostok on the sidelines of an annual international forum, Abe and Xi also agreed to accelerate arrangements for Abe’s planned visit to China next month, Abe told reporters.

Abe said Xi welcomed his planned visit amid improving bilateral relations as the two countries mark this year the 40th anniversary of a bilateral peace and friendship treaty. Japan-China ties have often been strained due to issues related to territory and wartime history.

If realized, it would be the first visit to China by a Japanese leader since December 2011, apart from trips to attend international conferences.

On the economic front, Abe and Xi are believed to have talked about the importance of free trade amid growing concerns that an escalating trade war between the United States and China could harm the global economy.

The leaders also discussed cooperation in third countries for promoting the Xi-led “One Belt, One Road” cross-border infrastructure initiative.

The Japan-China summit comes amid a deadlock in denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea since their leaders’ historic summit in June. China is a traditional ally of the North, and Xi has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un three times this year.

In recent years, Japan-China ties have been marred by a dispute over islands in the East China Sea that are controlled by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing. They are called the Senkaku Islands in Japan and Diaoyu in China.

Tensions escalated after the Japanese government effectively put the group of uninhabited islands under state control in September 2012.

But Japan-China relations have shown signs of improvement since, and the two countries mark the 40th anniversary this year of a friendship treaty.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited Japan in May, the first visit by a Chinese premier in seven years, to attend a trilateral summit also attended by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A damaged girder is lifted Wednesday off a bridge connecting Kansai International Airport and mainland Osaka.
Work begins on repairing Kansai airport's bridge with an aim of restarting rail services by end o...
Work began Wednesday on removing a heavily-damaged 2,000-ton girder on the causeway connecting Kansai International Airport to the mainland, with the aim of having railway operations on the brid...
The collapsed Hayakita Shrine in the town of Abira, Hokkaido, which was damaged by a powerful earthquake last week, is seen Tuesday.
Hokkaido quake throws lives of small town's residents into chaos
When a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Hokkaido early on Sept. 6, flattening some houses and damaging many others, the lives of thousands of residents of the town of Abira were thrown into chaos, a...
This photo taken on Sunday shows the site where a long, 5-centimeter-wide crack was found next to a building at the new fish market in the Toyosu waterfront area of Tokyo.
Long crack found near building at new Tokyo fish market; no delay to October opening officials say
A 10-meter-long crack between a building and paved ground was found at the new fish and food market that will open next month on the Toyosu waterfront, with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government say...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands Wednesday at a meeting held in Vladivostok, Russia. | KYODO

, , ,