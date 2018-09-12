Japan’s Kubota admits falsifying data for metal components

Tractor-maker Kubota Corp. said Wednesday it had falsified data for metal rolling components, joining other Japanese manufacturers that have admitted in the past year to faulty inspections or data manipulation.

The products were shipped to 85 steel-makers in Japan and abroad, the company said, but it added that there had been no impact on the quality of the components.

Kubota’s revenue from metal rolling components, used in production equipment at steel plants, totalled about ¥4.4 billion ($39 million) in the year ended in March.

Kobe Steel Ltd., Japan’s No. 3 steel-maker, admitted in October that workers tampered with product specifications, while automakers such as Nissan Motor Co. and Subaru Corp. have said they did not comply with final inspection procedures.