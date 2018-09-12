/

Japan’s Kubota admits falsifying data for metal components

Reuters

Tractor-maker Kubota Corp. said Wednesday it had falsified data for metal rolling components, joining other Japanese manufacturers that have admitted in the past year to faulty inspections or data manipulation.

The products were shipped to 85 steel-makers in Japan and abroad, the company said, but it added that there had been no impact on the quality of the components.

Kubota’s revenue from metal rolling components, used in production equipment at steel plants, totalled about ¥4.4 billion ($39 million) in the year ended in March.

Kobe Steel Ltd., Japan’s No. 3 steel-maker, admitted in October that workers tampered with product specifications, while automakers such as Nissan Motor Co. and Subaru Corp. have said they did not comply with final inspection procedures.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar slightly softer around ¥111.50 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was marginally lower, around ¥111.50, in Tokyo trading late Wednesday, caught in a tug of war between selling and buying to adjust positions. At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at ¥111.48-50,...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks turn lower on selling after rally
Stocks turned lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, hurt by selling after the recent market advance. The Nikkei 225 shed 60.08 points, or 0.27 percent, to end at 22,604.61. On Tuesday, it...
Image Not Available
Three Mitsubishi Materials units indicted over data fabrication
Tokyo prosecutors said Wednesday they have indicted three subsidiaries of Mitsubishi Materials Corp. and the former presidents at two of the units over suspected product data fabrication. The su...

,