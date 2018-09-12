Japan three-year cancer survival rate at 71%

The three-year survival rate stood at 71.3 percent for people who were diagnosed with cancer in Japan in 2011, the National Cancer Center said in a survey report Wednesday.

The survey covered some 300,000 patients at 268 designated hospitals for cancer treatment and other institutions across the country.

The three-year survival rate stood as low as 15.1 percent for pancreatic cancer. The rates were also low for liver and lung cancer, at 53.6 percent and 49.4 percent, respectively.

“More research needs to be done to improve the treatment” for such cancers, an official of the cancer center said.

This was the first disclosure of three-year cancer survival rates by the cancer center.

As five-year survival is widely used as a benchmark for determining a cure for cancer, the center has been releasing survival probabilities.

Because it takes time to compile data on five-year survival rates, however, the center decided to disclose data on three-year survival, hoping that more up-to-date information will be utilized for reviewing treatment plans.

The three-year survival rate stood at 74.3 percent for stomach cancer, 78.1 percent for colorectal cancer, 95.2 percent for women’s breast cancer, 52.0 percent for esophageal cancer, 78.8 percent for cervical cancer, 85.5 percent for uterine cancer, 99.0 percent for prostate cancer and 73.5 percent for bladder cancer.

The five-year survival rate for all types of cancer stood at 65.8 percent for people who were diagnosed with the disease in 2008-2009.