Sailors rap Japan for having dolphin show at World Cup opening
The Japanese organizer of the World Cup sailing competition is criticized for holding a dolphin show at the opening ceremony on Sunday in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture. | KYODO

Sailors rap Japan for having dolphin show at World Cup opening

Kyodo

The Japanese organizer of the World Cup sailing competition has been criticized for having included a dolphin show in the opening ceremony.

World Sailing, a governing body that seeks to protect marine cetaceans, said in a statement it was “disappointed” that the organizing committee of the World Cup Series in Enoshima, Kanagawa Prefecture, had the sea mammals jump during the ceremony held at an aquarium on Saturday.

Some foreign competitors who took part in the ceremony raised questions about the dolphin show on social networking sites. The competition through next Sunday offers sailors the first opportunity to test the venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

All content in the opening and closing ceremonies of World Sailing events must be approved in advance, the body said, adding no such approval was sought by the organizing committee.

World Sailing “does not condone displays of this nature and apologizes for the misjudgment and any offense caused,” the statement said.

Based on its agenda to protect marine cetaceans, the body also said it will provide guidance to committee officials if necessary to ensure the situation does not happen again.

Hirobumi Kawano, who heads the Japan Sailing Federation, said, “We lacked thought” despite efforts accelerating worldwide to protect dolphins and whales.

But he added: “How to treat dolphins differs among countries and individuals. We’d like to apologize if we made someone feel uncomfortable.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A survey shows that 73.8 percent of Japan workers in the services sector have been harassed by customers.
73.8% of Japan workers in the service sector are harassed by customers: survey
A labor union survey showed Tuesday that 73.8 percent of Japan workers in the service sector have faced harassment from customers. Of them, over 90 percent felt stressed due to such unreasonable...
Mount Fuji, seen in this photo taken in June, is an active volcano with a history of a number of major eruptions.
Japanese government begins discussion on contingency plans in event of Mount Fuji eruption
A government panel started discussions Tuesday on how to address repercussions in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area in the event Mount Fuji erupts, with falling volcanic ash likely to push the capital in...
﷯Elderly men who go out less than once a week are likely to suffer poor nutrition, according to a health ministry survey for 2017.
Japan's shut-in elderly men more likely to suffer from undernourishment
Elderly men who go out less than once a week are more likely to suffer from undernourishment than those who leave their house more often, a 2017 health ministry survey revealed Tuesday. There wa...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Japanese organizer of the World Cup sailing competition is criticized for holding a dolphin show at the opening ceremony on Sunday in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture. | KYODO

, , , ,