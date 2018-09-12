Hanoi urges residents to stop eating dog meat, cites image and rabies risk
A vendor sells dog meat on a street in Hanoi in 2012. Hanoi officials urged residents on Tuesday to ease off eating dog meat, saying the popular dish is tarnishing the city's image and risks spreading rabies. | AFP-JIJI

Hanoi urges residents to stop eating dog meat, cites image and rabies risk

AFP-JIJI

HANOI – Hanoi officials urged residents on Tuesday to ease off eating dog meat, saying the popular dish is tarnishing the city’s image and risks spreading rabies.

Roasted, boiled or steamed, dog meat can be found in markets and food shops across the capital city famed for its tasty street food, and the meat is traditionally eaten with rice wine or beer.

But the Hanoi People’s Committee on Tuesday warned residents to lay off canine meat to prevent the spread of rabies and other animal-borne diseases.

It also urged them to stop eating cat meat, often dubbed “little tiger” on Vietnamese menus, which is less popular than dog but still readily available in rural areas.

The practice of killing the animals is often cruel and the city government hopes it can be gradually phased out, it said in a statement.

It said it was a matter of preserving Hanoi’s reputation as a “civilized and modern capital” among foreigners, many of whom consider eating the meat of animals commonly kept as pets taboo.

“The trading, killing and use of dog and cat meat has brought on a negative reaction from tourists and expatriates living in Hanoi,” the statement said.

There are about 493,000 dogs and cats in the city, the vast majority of which are kept as domesticated pets, and about 1,000 shops open for selling the animal meat.

Three people have died from rabies in Hanoi since the beginning of this year, and two others were confirmed infected with the disease, according to official figures.

Vietnam’s capital city is renowned globally for its street food, and its culinary staples such as pho noodle soup and pate banh mi sandwiches have reached menus around the world from Paris to Pittsburgh.

Hanoi city is also a playground for more adventurous diners who can sample fried frog meat, fertilized duck embryo or hotpot turtle meat.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Thailand's Bangkok Post newspaper depicting a cover story on the detention of a vender who sold black T-shirts bearing a symbol allegedly linked to a movement promoting a federal republic, is displayed in a newspaper stall in Bangkok Tuesday.Thailand's military government this past week launched a crackdown on a small anti-government movement advocating a federal republic, arresting its alleged sympathizers on the basis of their owning T-shirts bearing the group's logo of a tiny red and white flag.
Thai junta sees red-white flag T-shirts as proof of sedition
Thailand's military government has arrested alleged sympathizers of a tiny political movement advocating the abolition of the constitutional monarchy, seizing as evidence T-shirts bearing the gr...
In this frame grab taken from video, provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, a Russian fighter prepares to take off during the military exercises in the Chita region, Eastern Siberia, during the Vostok 2018 exercises in Russia. Russia's military chief of staff says that the military exercises expected to be the biggest in three decades, will involve nearly 300,000 troops.
Russia launches biggest war games in decades, involves China
Russia on Tuesday launched its largest military exercise since the Cold War, war games that will also involve thousands of Chinese troops in a show of burgeoning military ties between Moscow and Be...
Waves break around a ship off Hong Kong during Typhoon Hato in August last year.
Supertyphoon brewing in Pacific forecast to hit Taiwan and Philippines before baring down on Hong...
A supertyphoon is intensifying in the Pacific and is forecast to barrel through the Philippines and Taiwan this week before heading to Hong Kong and south China. Mangkhut, classified by the Hong...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A vendor sells dog meat on a street in Hanoi in 2012. Hanoi officials urged residents on Tuesday to ease off eating dog meat, saying the popular dish is tarnishing the city's image and risks spreading rabies. | AFP-JIJI Dogs waiting to be slaughtered for meat sit in a pen a dog slaughterhouse in Hanoi in 2012. Hanoi officials urged residents on Tuesdayto ease off eating dog meat, saying the popular dish is tarnishing the city's image and risks spreading rabies. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,