/

Takeda moving U.S. HQ from Chicago area to Boston, affecting 1,000 workers

AP

DEERFIELD, ILLINOIS – Japanese drugmaker Takeda says it is closing its U.S. headquarters in suburban Chicago with about 1,000 employees and moving its functions to the Boston area.

Takeda spokeswoman Julia Ellwanger said Tuesday that the work currently performed at the offices in Deerfield, Illinois, will gradually shift to Boston after it completes its $64 billion takeover of Ireland-based pharmaceutical company Shire.

Ellwanger tells the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald that all employees who are based at the Deerfield headquarters will be affected by the closure, although some will receive relocation offers. She says a closure date hasn’t been set but that employees should know their status within six months of the completion of the Shire deal.

Shire’s U.S. headquarters is in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Ellwanger says Takeda’s move will simplify its U.S. operations.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Bottles of Cherry Coca-Cola with portraits of Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett are stacked near a dispatch rider's bike in Beijing Tuesday. China on Monday promised retaliation if U.S. President Donald Trump escalates their tariff battle, raising the risk Beijing might target operations of American companies as it runs out of imports for penalties.
China stalls on licenses for U.S. companies amid Trump tariff tiff
Amid a worsening tariff battle, China is putting off accepting license applications from American companies in financial services and other industries until Washington makes progress toward a settl...
A worker adjusts pipes during a hydraulic fracturing operation at a well pad near Mead, Colorado, in 2014. The Trump administration is moving to roll back Obama-era rules intended to reduce leaks of climate-changing methane from oil and gas facilities. The Environmental Protection Agency formally released a proposed substitute rule Tuesday. The EPA acknowledges the rollback would lead to more methane leaking into the atmosphere. The agency says relaxing oversight will save $75 million in regulatory costs annually.
EPA closer to rolling back Obama-era rules on methane, admits added pollution will hurt air, health
The Trump administration moved closer Tuesday to rolling back Obama-era rules reducing oil and gas industry leaks of methane gas, one of the most potent agents of climate change. The Environment...
Image Not Available
Dollar firmer above ¥111.50 in late Tokyo
The dollar was stronger above ¥111.50 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday, supported by higher Japanese stock prices and a wave of euro purchases against the yen. At 5 p.m., the dollar st...

, , ,