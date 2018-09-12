Colombia seeks international help to face Venezuela migrant surge after taking in over 1 million
A Venezuelan migrant couple stay at an improvised camp near the bus terminal in Bogota on Tuesday. | AFP-JJI

/

Colombia seeks international help to face Venezuela migrant surge after taking in over 1 million

AFP-JIJI

BOGOTA – Colombia lacks the capacity to face by itself a deluge of Venezuelan migrants fleeing their crisis-afflicted country, Bogota’s top diplomat said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo called instead for an international response.

More than 1.6 million Venezuelans have left their homeland since 2015 — most of them for Colombia — when economic troubles worsened, according to the United Nations.

Venezuelans suffer from shortages of essential goods including medicines and food, and the International Monetary Fund has predicted inflation in the South American country will reach 1 million percent this year.

Colombia “cannot deal with this situation alone,” Trujillo said.

“We have made important efforts lately and they are going to continue but the extent of the crisis is such that we do not have sufficient capacity to respond” to the migrant flow without support, Trujillo told Caracol Radio.

Among the measures Colombia’s government seeks are: creation of a multilateral emergency fund and naming of a high-level United Nations official to coordinate the actions of Latin American countries.

“It’s a problem that affects us particularly but it’s a crisis that concerns the whole region, in view of the extent of this influx,” the minister added.

Colombia, which shares 2,200 km (1,300 miles) of border with Venezuela, has taken in more than 1 million people from its neighbor and given most of them temporary resident status.

Latin American countries, which met for the first time last week on the issue, appealed to Caracas to accept humanitarian aid to halt the overwhelming migrant flow that has also left Brazil, Ecuador and Peru creaking under the strain.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has said her government complained to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that “individual officials” have been portraying “a normal migratory flow as a humanitarian crisis to justify an intervention.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican Congressional Leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on Sept. 5.
Mitch McConnell says GOP in 'knife fight' to hold Senate majority
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is referencing hurricanes to describe the "challenging election" that Senate Republicans are facing. The Kentucky Republican says the "wind's going to be i...
Residents evacuate from coastal areas near Wallace, North Carolina, on Tuesday. Hurricane Florence would deliver a "direct hit" to the U.S. East Coast, emergency officials warned, urging residents to heed evacuation orders and seek shelter from the potentially catastrophic storm.
'Big and vicious' Hurricane Florence bears down on Carolinas, threatens environmental onslaught
Motorists streamed inland on highways converted into one-way routes Tuesday as more than 1 million people in three states were ordered to get out of the way of Hurricane Florence, a hair-raising st...
Image Not Available
Donald Trump Jr. says he's not worried about going to jail: report
U.S. President Donald Trump's eldest son said he was not worried that he could be jailed over his role in the Russia probe, but suggested investigators might try to "create" legal difficulties for ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A Venezuelan migrant couple stay at an improvised camp near the bus terminal in Bogota on Tuesday. | AFP-JJI A Venezuelan migrant is pictured at an improvised camp near the bus terminal in Bogota on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI Venezuelan migrants walk along railway tracks near an improvised camp in Bogota on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,