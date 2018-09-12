U.S. IDs two Korean War dead from remains handed over by Pyongyang
Flag-draped tran.sfer cases with the remains apparently of U.S soldiers repatriated from North Korea are seen during a repatriation ceremony after arriving to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Aug. 1. Scientists have identified two of the sets of remains of U.S. troops killed in the Korean War that were recently returned by North Korea, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says that two Korean War dead have been identified from remains turned over to the U.S. in July by North Korea.

Mattis told Pentagon reporters Tuesday that experts moved swiftly on analyzing those two sets of remains, as they thought they had a good chance of identifying them because of where they were located and other information.

He didn’t publicly identify them.

North Korea turned over 55 boxes of remains to U.S. officials at Wonsan, North Korea, on July 27. The Defense Department laboratory in Hawaii is working to identify them. Last month, the department identified one service member whose dog tag was returned.

Mattis says talks are ongoing with North Korea to get additional remains repatriated.

