Japan Post to accept cashless payments by time of Tokyo Olympics

Japan Post Co. plans to accept cashless payments for postcards and parcel deliveries at its post offices by early 2020.

Currently, customers can purchase postcards and pay parcel delivery fees at post offices with only cash or stamps, while post offices in many other countries offer cashless settlement services.

Expecting more foreign tourists to visit Japan in 2020, when the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held that summer, Japan Post decided to allow settlements with smartphones, credit cards and electronic money by February that year, the unit of Japan Post Holdings Co. said Monday.

Japan Post will install devices to allow payments with smartphones using QR, or quick response, codes and other methods at 50 offices by February 2020 and at a total of about 10,000 offices by May that year.

The company said it aims to eventually have 20,000 of its 24,000 post offices nationwide offer the service.