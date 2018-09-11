65% of people in Japan lack an emergency kit, survey finds

As much as 65 percent of the nation is lacking an emergency kit, according to a private survey, underscoring the public’s lack of preparedness for disasters.

“You never know when a natural disaster will occur,” said an official of content marketing firm Econte Inc., which conducted the survey. “We hope the survey will prompt people to start preparations.”

The online survey was conducted for two days in July. Responses were received from 400 people.

The ratio of respondents who said they had never prepared an emergency bag stood at 48 percent. Combined with those who said they had one before but not at the moment, the total came to 65 percent.

Asked about why they don’t have a kit, many respondents in their 20s and 30s said they don’t what they should put in it.

Older respondents who were not prepared said it’s a bother to replace their contents regularly.

Concerns over cost were cited in the replies as well, mainly from those of child-rearing age in their 30s and 40s.

Asked what kind of support would motivate them to prepare an emergency kit, many respondents said financial assistance.

The survey also asked respondents who have a kit what they include.

A flashlight was cited by the largest ratio, followed by emergency food, water, work gloves and a portable radio.

Econte recommended including polyethylene food wrap.

Plastic wrap can be used as a bandage or for protection against cold weather, while wrapping paper dishes makes it possible to reuse them and allows evacuees to save water, the company said.