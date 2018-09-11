/

U.S. judge declines to release accused Russian agent Maria Butina pending trial

Reuters

WASHINGTON – A U.S. judge on Monday refused to release accused Russian agent Maria Butina from jail pending trial, deciding that she remains a serious flight risk.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan sided with prosecutors, who opposed a bid by Butina’s lawyers during a status hearing in the case to have her released ahead of her trial on charges of acting as an agent of the Russian government and conspiring to take actions on behalf of Russia. She has pleaded not guilty.

The judge took the action even though prosecutors admitted late on Friday that they were mistaken in their previous allegation that she had offered sex in exchange for a job at a special interest organization.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Front pages of Swedish newspapers are seen a day after day after the general election, in Stockholm on Monday.
Sweden faces political impasse after far-right election gains
Sweden faces a political impasse after its mainstream center-left and center-right blocs virtually tied in an election Sunday, while the far-right — which neither wants to deal with — made gains on...
This NOAA/RAMMB satellite image taken at 12:15:31 UTC on Monday shows Hurricane Florence off the U.S. East Coast in the Atantic Ocean. Hurricane Florence, threatening the southeastern coast of the United States, strengthened Monday morning into a Category 3 "major" hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.
Over million told to flee as Carolinas brace for approaching Category 4 Hurricane Florence
Florence, the most powerful storm to menace the U.S. mainland this year, intensified into a Category 4 hurricane as it howled closer to the Carolinas on Monday, prompting evacuations of more than 1...
Members of the public pay their respects on Westminster Bridge on March 22 on the anniversary of the terror attack in London.
'Lives torn apart in 82 seconds,' U.K. Westminster attack inquest hears
A man who mowed down pedestrians with a car near Britain's Parliament before stabbing a policeman ruined many lives in a matter of seconds, an inquest heard on Monday, as it began with tributes to ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Maria Butina appears in a police booking photograph released by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office in Alexandria, Virginia, Aug.18. | ALEXANDRIA SHERIFF'S OFFICE / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

, , , , ,