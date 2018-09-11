No rolling blackouts planned for earthquake-hit Hokkaido at least until Wednesday

JIJI

Hokkaido Electric Power Co. has no plans for rolling blackouts in its service area on Tuesday and Wednesday despite continued electricity shortages, government officials said Monday.

The company’s electricity supply capability is currently some 10 percent smaller than normal following a powerful earthquake that struck Hokkaido on Thursday.

The quake shuttered the company’s Tomato-Atsuma thermal power plant, which supplies nearly half the prefecture’s electricity. It is unclear when the plant’s operations will be fully restored.

The government has asked businesses and households in Hokkaido to save electricity by 20 percent to cope with the power shortages. The industry ministry has called for power-saving efforts particularly between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

On Monday, the power-saving rate was 15.4 percent in the hour from 6 p.m., when electricity demand usually peaks.

The government is considering implementing rolling blackouts, at two days’ notice, when Hokkaido Electric’s excess power supply capacity is forecast to be less than 1 percent.

Under the plan, Hokkaido will be split into 60 areas, and power will be cut to some of them for some two hours. Such a measure was last taken in the Tokyo metropolitan area following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Many lights are off in the Susukino entertainment district of Sapporo on Monday night as businesses tried to save electricity. | KYODO

