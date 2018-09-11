Abe eyes early October Cabinet reshuffle if he is returned for third stint as prime minister

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to reshuffle his Cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership in early October if elected later this month as party head and prime minister for a third straight term, senior administration officials said Monday.

Abe will also consult with the party and the government on a plan to convene an extraordinary Diet session around Oct. 26, with the aim of submitting a supplementary draft budget for the current fiscal year to fund recovery efforts from recent natural disasters in Japan, including the deadly earthquake in Hokkaido, they said.

Abe is widely expected to win the LDP’s Sept. 20 leadership contest, which will effectively decide Japan’s next prime minister because the ruling party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, hold a majority in both the lower and upper chambers of the Diet.

A victory would give Abe another three-year term and an opportunity to become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

Abe, who took office in December 2012, was re-elected unopposed for a second term as LDP president in 2015.