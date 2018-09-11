/

Abe eyes early October Cabinet reshuffle if he is returned for third stint as prime minister

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to reshuffle his Cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership in early October if elected later this month as party head and prime minister for a third straight term, senior administration officials said Monday.

Abe will also consult with the party and the government on a plan to convene an extraordinary Diet session around Oct. 26, with the aim of submitting a supplementary draft budget for the current fiscal year to fund recovery efforts from recent natural disasters in Japan, including the deadly earthquake in Hokkaido, they said.

Abe is widely expected to win the LDP’s Sept. 20 leadership contest, which will effectively decide Japan’s next prime minister because the ruling party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, hold a majority in both the lower and upper chambers of the Diet.

A victory would give Abe another three-year term and an opportunity to become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

Abe, who took office in December 2012, was re-elected unopposed for a second term as LDP president in 2015.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visit Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus, a Russian-Japanese joint car assembly plant, in Vladivostok on Monday.
Abe, Putin agree to promote economic programs on disputed isles
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed Monday to step up work to realize planned joint economic activities on disputed islands off Hokkaido while making little progre...
Many lights are off in the Susukino entertainment district of Sapporo on Monday night as businesses tried to save electricity.
No rolling blackouts planned for earthquake-hit Hokkaido at least until Wednesday
Hokkaido Electric Power Co. has no plans for rolling blackouts in its service area on Tuesday and Wednesday despite continued electricity shortages, government officials said Monday. The company...
Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba (left) and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greet each other at a joint news conference at Liberal Democratic Party headquarters Monday.
LDP contenders Abe, Ishiba joust over policy in first pre-election face-off
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe repeated on Monday that he wants to revise war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution to clarify the ambiguous status of Japan's military if re-elected president of t...

, , ,