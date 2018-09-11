Al-Shabab takes credit as car bomb kills six outside Somali government office
Somalis gather at the car bombing site outside of a local government office in Mogadishu on Monday. According to Somali police and rescue workers, six people were killed and 16 were injured by the explosion. | AFP-JIJI

MOGADISHU – Six people were killed and another 16 injured when a car bomb exploded outside a local government office in Mogadishu on Monday, Somali police and rescue workers said.

“Our ambulance teams have collected the dead bodies of six people,” said Abdiqadir Abdirahman, director of the city’s Aamin Ambulance service.

He said 16 others were wounded in the blast.

Police officer Ibrahim Mohamed said a vehicle had rammed a security checkpoint outside the Hodan district headquarters then exploded.

“The blast was huge,” he said.

The explosion leveled buildings and left a thick plume of smoke that could be seen across the city.

“It caused a huge blast and there was dust everywhere,” said Osman Ali, who was in the area at the time.

Images from the scene showed collapsed buildings — including a mosque — with rescue workers and civilians picking through the debris.

Nur Adan, a bystander, told AFP he saw “several dead bodies being recovered from under wreckage” and that the blast had destroyed two local mosques.

The attack was claimed by the al-Shabab, an al-Q-eda-aligned jihadist group fighting to overthrow the internationally backed government in Somalia.

Active for the last decade, the militants carry out regular bombings and armed assaults on government, military and civilian targets in the capital.

