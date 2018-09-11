U.S. ups pressure on Palestinians, closing Washington PLO mission
Palestinians sail with boats towards the maritime border with Israel as smoke rises from a burning tire during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the northern Gaza Strip Monday. | REUTERS

/

U.S. ups pressure on Palestinians, closing Washington PLO mission

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – The United States announced Monday it will shutter the Palestinian mission in Washington, adding further pressure on them to enter peace talks with Israel.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert accused the Palestine Liberation Organization of refusing to support negotiations while a Palestinian official called the move a “dangerous escalation” of tensions in the region.

“We have permitted the PLO office to conduct operations that support the objective of achieving a lasting, comprehensive peace between Israelis and the Palestinians since the expiration of a previous waiver in November 2017,” said Nauert.

“However, the PLO has not taken steps to advance the start of direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel,” Nauert said.

“To the contrary, PLO leadership has condemned a U.S. peace plan they have not yet seen and refused to engage with the U.S. government with respect to peace efforts and otherwise,” she said.

The announced closure was the latest move by President Donald Trump to push the Palestinians into peace talks, toward what the U.S. president has termed the “ultimate deal.”

But the Palestinians have accused the Trump administration of being one-sided in its approach.

“This is yet another affirmation of the Trump administration’s policy to collectively punish the Palestinian people, including by cutting financial support for humanitarian services including health and education,” PLO secretary-general Saeb Erekat said in a statement.

The move to not grant the mission its normal six-month renewal came after Palestinian leaders allegedly breached the arrangement by calling for Israeli officials to be prosecuted at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Nauert cited that bid as one reason for shuttering the PLO mission. But she stressed the need for the Palestinians to join U.S.-backed peace negotiations.

“The United States continues to believe that direct negotiations between the two parties are the only way forward. This action should not be exploited by those who seek to act as spoilers to distract from the imperative of reaching a peace agreement,” she said.

The Palestinian leadership cut off contact with the Trump administration after the president recognized the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December.

Trump has since pledged to withhold aid from the Palestinians until they return to the negotiating table.

The decision on the PLO mission comes just ahead of the 25th anniversary of the first Oslo accord on Sept. 13, which was famously sealed with a handshake on the White House lawn and raised hopes of a lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Husam Zomlot, head of the PLO mission in Washington, told journalists in Ramallah that the closure was “to protect Israel from war crimes, crimes against humanity that Israel is committing in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Both Erekat and Zomlot pledged to push forward with Palestinian efforts at the ICC, where the chief prosecutor has already opened a preliminary probe into the allegations.

In recent weeks, the United States has cut more than $200 million in bilateral aid to the Palestinians as well as canceled its support for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.

In making such moves, Trump has sided with Israel on core issues in the conflict without publicly asking for any concessions in return.

Palestinian leaders see his White House as blatantly biased in favor of Israel.

“Part of it is bullying,” Zomlot said in response to a question about the U.S. strategy.

“But the main part of it is just going ahead and implementing the grocery list that was submitted to them by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu.”

The Palestinians have asked the ICC to investigate Israel on issues ranging from settlement building in the occupied West Bank to civilian casualties in the 2014 Gaza war, among others.

Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Malki visited the ICC in May and called on it to open an immediate investigation.

Despite having opened a preliminary probe in 2015, the tribunal has yet to move to the next stage and open a full-blown investigation which could lead to charges being brought.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Maria Butina appears in a police booking photograph released by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office in Alexandria, Virginia, Aug.18.
U.S. judge declines to release accused Russian agent Maria Butina pending trial
A U.S. judge on Monday refused to release accused Russian agent Maria Butina from jail pending trial, deciding that she remains a serious flight risk. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan sided wit...
This NOAA/RAMMB satellite image taken at 12:15:31 UTC on Monday shows Hurricane Florence off the U.S. East Coast in the Atantic Ocean. Hurricane Florence, threatening the southeastern coast of the United States, strengthened Monday morning into a Category 3 "major" hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.
Over million told to flee as Carolinas brace for approaching Category 4 Hurricane Florence
Florence, the most powerful storm to menace the U.S. mainland this year, intensified into a Category 4 hurricane as it howled closer to the Carolinas on Monday, prompting evacuations of more than 1...
Members of the public pay their respects on Westminster Bridge on March 22 on the anniversary of the terror attack in London.
'Lives torn apart in 82 seconds,' U.K. Westminster attack inquest hears
A man who mowed down pedestrians with a car near Britain's Parliament before stabbing a policeman ruined many lives in a matter of seconds, an inquest heard on Monday, as it began with tributes to ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Palestinians sail with boats towards the maritime border with Israel as smoke rises from a burning tire during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the northern Gaza Strip Monday. | REUTERS The Palestinian Liberation Organization Delegation office is seen in Washington Monday. The United States has decided to shutter the Palestinian mission in Washington in the latest move against them by President Donald Trump, a Palestinian official said Monday, denouncing what he called a 'dangerous escalation.' | AFP-JIJI Palestinians run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza, on a beach near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip Monday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,