Girl, 6, becomes first in Mali to have open heart surgery
French Dr. Olivier Baron, a thoracic and cardiovascular surgeon from the Nantes University Hospital, assisted by Malian Dr. Baba Ibrahima Diarra, realise the first open-heart surgery in Mali, at the Andre Festoc Center of the Mother and Child Hospital Le Luxembourg in Bamako Monday. A 6-year-old girl with a heart defect was successfully operated on during an open-heart surgery monday in Bamako, a first for Mali, where this type of operation has generally, required an evacuation of the patient abroad. | AFP-JIJI

/

Girl, 6, becomes first in Mali to have open heart surgery

AFP-JIJI

BAMAKO – A 6-year-old girl became Mali’s first open heart surgery patient on Monday, after a successful procedure performed by a team of Malian and French surgeons that was a first for the African nation.

Fanta Diarra, who was diagnosed with a heart condition when she was just a baby, underwent the operation in what medics hope will be the first of many such life-saving operations for Malians who previously have had to travel overseas for treatment.

“I am happy that I will be operated on. I will be like the other children, I will be able to work, and get married,” the bubbly 6-year-old told AFP before her surgery.

She is one of some 2,500 children awaiting surgery, of whom about 50 should be operated on by the end of the year at a new cardio-pediatric unit at a hospital in Bamako, opened by the French medical association La Chaine de l’Espoir.

“It’s a big day for us. This is the first open-heart surgery, but behind this surgery there are hundreds and hundreds of children who are waiting, so we know this is not the end,” said professor Alain Deloche, a cardiac surgeon and founder of La Chaine de l’Espoir.

The aim is for French surgical teams to perform the operations, while also training Malian surgeons.

“I can see in the eyes of these young Malian surgeons something that looks like pride,” he added.

Malian cardio-vascular surgeon, Dr. Baba Ibrahima Diarra, said local teams needed help initially because the operation was new in the country.

But he added: “The final goal is to be independent in time, to be completely autonomous.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Maria Butina appears in a police booking photograph released by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office in Alexandria, Virginia, Aug.18.
U.S. judge declines to release accused Russian agent Maria Butina pending trial
A U.S. judge on Monday refused to release accused Russian agent Maria Butina from jail pending trial, deciding that she remains a serious flight risk. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan sided wit...
This NOAA/RAMMB satellite image taken at 12:15:31 UTC on Monday shows Hurricane Florence off the U.S. East Coast in the Atantic Ocean. Hurricane Florence, threatening the southeastern coast of the United States, strengthened Monday morning into a Category 3 "major" hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.
Over million told to flee as Carolinas brace for approaching Category 4 Hurricane Florence
Florence, the most powerful storm to menace the U.S. mainland this year, intensified into a Category 4 hurricane as it howled closer to the Carolinas on Monday, prompting evacuations of more than 1...
Members of the public pay their respects on Westminster Bridge on March 22 on the anniversary of the terror attack in London.
'Lives torn apart in 82 seconds,' U.K. Westminster attack inquest hears
A man who mowed down pedestrians with a car near Britain's Parliament before stabbing a policeman ruined many lives in a matter of seconds, an inquest heard on Monday, as it began with tributes to ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

French Dr. Olivier Baron, a thoracic and cardiovascular surgeon from the Nantes University Hospital, assisted by Malian Dr. Baba Ibrahima Diarra, realise the first open-heart surgery in Mali, at the Andre Festoc Center of the Mother and Child Hospital Le Luxembourg in Bamako Monday. A 6-year-old girl with a heart defect was successfully operated on during an open-heart surgery monday in Bamako, a first for Mali, where this type of operation has generally, required an evacuation of the patient abroad. | AFP-JIJI Fanta, a young patient with heart disease, plays with a nurse under the eyes of her mother before her operation, the first open-heart surgery in Mali and one that will be performed by a Franco-Malian team, at the Andre Festoc Center of the Mother and Child Hospital Le Luxembourg in Bamako, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,