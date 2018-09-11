Carolinas brace as Hurricane Florence strengthens ‘rapidly’ into powerful Category 4 tempest
This NOAA/RAMMB satellite image taken at 12:15:31 UTC on Monday shows Hurricane Florence off the U.S. East Coast in the Atantic Ocean. Hurricane Florence, threatening the southeastern coast of the United States, strengthened Monday morning into a Category 3 'major' hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. | LIZABETH MENZIES / NOAA/RAMMB / VIA AFP-JIJI

Carolinas brace as Hurricane Florence strengthens ‘rapidly’ into powerful Category 4 tempest

AFP-JIJI

MIAMI – Hurricane Florence strengthened “rapidly” on Monday and is now a powerful Category 4 hurricane, U.S. forecasters said, as governors of three Eastern U.S. states declared an emergency and told residents to prepare for the storm.

The Atlantic hurricane’s maximum sustained winds have increased to nearly 130 mph(195 kph), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory issued at noon Eastern Time (1600 GMT).

“Florence has continued to rapidly strengthen,” it said. “Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday.”

Florence was 575 miles (925 km) south-southeast of Bermuda and the center of the hurricane was forecast to pass between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday, the NHC said.

It said Florence, a Category 4 storm on the five-level Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale, could approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday.

Storm surge and hurricane watches may be issued Tuesday morning for portions of Southeastern U.S. states, the NHC said.

Hurricane Florence has the potential to bring catastrophic flooding to areas of the Eastern United States already soaked by heavy rain and may be the strongest storm to hit the region in decades.

On its current track, Florence is expected to slam the Carolinas and Virginia the hardest — and the three states issued emergency declarations to speed preparations.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office described Florence as possibly the state’s “most significant hurricane event in decades,” and warned of “catastrophic inland flooding, high winds and possible widespread power outages.”

“The largest threat to life from hurricanes is not the high winds,” it said. “Flooding is the deadliest result of these storms.”

The U.S. Navy ordered ships at its major base in Hampton Roads, Virginia, to put to sea, saying “the forecasted destructive winds and tidal surge are too great to keep the ships in port.”

Heavy rain in the Washington area over the weekend has already led to flooding in historic Alexandria, Virginia, local media reported, and the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for part of the Potomac River.

Florence is currently moving west at around 13 mph (20 kph), and is forecast to drench a large swath of the U.S. East Coast running from northern Florida to New Jersey.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said Florence is already being felt along the state’s coast, with large sea swells resulting in life-threatening rip currents and surf.

“Everyone in North Carolina needs to keep a close eye on Florence and take steps now to get ready for impacts later this week,” Cooper said.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered for residents of Hatteras Island and some other areas of Dare County in North Carolina.

The storm “is too powerful and its path is too uncertain to take any chances,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said, issuing his state’s emergency declaration.

Florence was producing large swells expected to reach from the northern Caribbean to the southern coasts of Canada’s Maritime provinces.

At this height of the Atlantic hurricane season, Florence was being trailed on east-to-west paths by two other hurricanes, Helene and Isaac.

Helene — 375 miles (600 km) west of the Cape Verde islands off the African coast — had winds up to 105 mph (165 kph), and was expected to continue moving west-northwest for another couple of days, the NHC said in its 1500 GMT bulletin.

Hurricane Isaac — which late Sunday became the fifth hurricane of the season — is heading west toward the Caribbean.

At 1500 GMT, Isaac, which the NHC called a small hurricane, was about 1,150 miles (1,855 km) east of the Windward Islands — a region still recovering from last year’s powerful Hurricane Maria — with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph (120 kph).

Isaac is expected to gain strength in the next day or two before beginning to weaken midweek when it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

Maria — which killed at least 3,057 people, most in Puerto Rico — is believed to be the third-costliest tropical cyclone on record.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Somalis gather at the car bombing site outside of a local government office in Mogadishu on Monday. According to Somali police and rescue workers, six people were killed and 16 were injured by the explosion.
Al-Shabab takes credit as car bomb kills six outside Somali government office
Six people were killed and another 16 injured when a car bomb exploded outside a local government office in Mogadishu on Monday, Somali police and rescue workers said. "Our ambulance teams have ...
This photo taken on Sept. 5 shows the hotel where Julian Assange's missing associate, Arjen Kamphuis, was last seen on Aug. 20 in Bodoe, Norway. Norwegian police announced Monday that they had received the support of Dutch investigators to try to find WikiLeaks collaborator Arjen Kamphuis, who mysteriously disappeared in Norway three weeks ago.
Dutch investigators join in search for missing key WikiLeaks associate in Norway
The Norwegian police on Monday said Dutch investigators were helping them search for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's associate, Arjen Kamphuis, who mysteriously disappeared in northern Norway th...
U.S. national security adviser John Bolton speaks to the Federalist Society in Washington Monday. The United States threatened Monday to arrest and sanction judges and other officials of the International Criminal Court if it moves to charge any American who served in Afghanistan with war crimes. Bolton called the Hague-based rights body "unaccountable" and "outright dangerous" to the United States, Israel and other allies, and said any probe of U.S. service members would be "an utterly unfounded, unjustifiable investigation."
U.S. threatens to arrest ICC judges who probe Americans for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan
The United States threatened Monday to arrest and sanction judges and other officials of the International Criminal Court if it moves to charge any American who served in Afghanistan with war crime...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This NOAA/RAMMB satellite image taken at 12:15:31 UTC on Monday shows Hurricane Florence off the U.S. East Coast in the Atantic Ocean. Hurricane Florence, threatening the southeastern coast of the United States, strengthened Monday morning into a Category 3 'major' hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. | LIZABETH MENZIES / NOAA/RAMMB / VIA AFP-JIJI The guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) departs Naval Station Norfolk on Monday in preparation for Hurricane Florence. Commander, US Fleet Forces Command ordered all Navy Ships in the Hampton Roads area to sortie ahead of Hurricane Florence. There are nearly 30 ships preparing to get underway from Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek as Hurricane Florence is forecasted to bring high winds and rain to the Mid-Atlantic coast. | MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS CALEDON RABBIPAL / U.S. NAVY / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,