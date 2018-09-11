/

Cosmonaut shows space station hole to calm public as Moscow alleges sabotage

AFP-JIJI

MOSCOW – A cosmonaut on Monday showed off a hole in the International Space Station that caused loss of oxygen after Russia suggested the leak could have been caused deliberately.

Cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev posted a video on social media where he shows the small sealed hole in the wall of a Russian-made Soyuz space capsule docked onto the ISS.

“As you can see everything is calm on board, we are living in peace and friendship as always,” said the 43-year-old cosmonaut, who is on his first space mission.

The hole was located on Aug. 30 after an air leak on the orbiting space station, which is currently home to astronauts from Russia, the U.S. and Germany.

The head of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, caused a sensation last week when he suggested the hole could have been drilled deliberately—- either back on Earth or in space.

A Russian MP who is a former cosmonaut said that the hole could have been drilled by an astronaut who was mentally unbalanced.

The Russian space agency has convened a commission to investigate the incident that it said will present conclusions in mid-September.

Photos of the hole had not been officially made public although NASA briefly posted an image in a video before deleting it.

The hole covered with dark sealant is hidden under a padded flap, Prokopyev showed in a video he said he had made to “dispel rumors.”

Prokopyev described how the astronauts discovered “a 2mm hole where our air was going out” and covered it with three layers of sealant.

“Please don’t worry we’re all right,” the smiling cosmonaut said, reassuring viewers that the module is now “completely hermetically sealed.

“As you can see, we can easily be in here without space helmets and no one is plugging the hole with a finger as they write in the media.”

The Soyuz spacecraft is used to ferry astronauts to and from the ISS. The hole is in a section that will not be used for the return journey to Earth.

Prokopyev’s video prompted grateful comments on his social media page, with Diana Apalikova writing: “You are doing really well. Yes, people did worry too much.”

Others joked about the incident, such as Alexey Bolkisev, who wrote: “Next time try drilling holes when you’re sober.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Somalis gather at the car bombing site outside of a local government office in Mogadishu on Monday. According to Somali police and rescue workers, six people were killed and 16 were injured by the explosion.
Al-Shabab takes credit as car bomb kills six outside Somali government office
Six people were killed and another 16 injured when a car bomb exploded outside a local government office in Mogadishu on Monday, Somali police and rescue workers said. "Our ambulance teams have ...
This photo taken on Sept. 5 shows the hotel where Julian Assange's missing associate, Arjen Kamphuis, was last seen on Aug. 20 in Bodoe, Norway. Norwegian police announced Monday that they had received the support of Dutch investigators to try to find WikiLeaks collaborator Arjen Kamphuis, who mysteriously disappeared in Norway three weeks ago.
Dutch investigators join in search for missing key WikiLeaks associate in Norway
The Norwegian police on Monday said Dutch investigators were helping them search for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's associate, Arjen Kamphuis, who mysteriously disappeared in northern Norway th...
U.S. national security adviser John Bolton speaks to the Federalist Society in Washington Monday. The United States threatened Monday to arrest and sanction judges and other officials of the International Criminal Court if it moves to charge any American who served in Afghanistan with war crimes. Bolton called the Hague-based rights body "unaccountable" and "outright dangerous" to the United States, Israel and other allies, and said any probe of U.S. service members would be "an utterly unfounded, unjustifiable investigation."
U.S. threatens to arrest ICC judges who probe Americans for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan
The United States threatened Monday to arrest and sanction judges and other officials of the International Criminal Court if it moves to charge any American who served in Afghanistan with war crime...

, , , , , , ,