Half of U.S. foreign profits booked in tax havens, especially Ireland: paper

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – About half of all the foreign profits of U.S. multinationals are booked in tax havens with Ireland topping the charts as the favorite, according to a new economic study on Monday.

And the benefits for the increase in profits have gone to shareholders, the paper showed.

U.S. companies are by far the biggest users of tax havens, where they face effective tax rates of just 7 percent, according to the study by economists Thomas Wright and Gabriel Zucman.

“Ireland solidifies its position as the #1 tax haven,” Zucman said on Twitter. “U.S. firms book more profits in Ireland than in China, Japan, Germany, France & Mexico combined. Irish tax rate: 5.7%.”

The research was made possible by the U.S. tax cut in December 2017 that contained a mandatory repatriation of profits, which allowed researchers to calculate the final tax bill for the companies.

Because the 2017 law “allows these firms to repatriate their foreign earnings at a low rate … we now know that U.S. multinationals have really had a high after-tax profitability on their foreign operations over the last decades.”

This is phenomenon referred to as the “exorbitant tax privilege,” and as a result “it has redistributed income to the benefit of their shareholders (some of which are foreigners).”

No other developed economy — except tax havens — has as high a share of foreign profits booked in tax havens as the United States, most prominently in Ireland (18 percent), Switzerland, and Bermuda plus Caribbean tax havens (8 percent — 9 percent each).

The report shows nonoil multinationals “have seen their tax rates on foreign earnings fall from about 35 percent in the first half of the 1990s (close to the statutory U.S. federal corporate tax rate) to about 20 percent in recent years.”

The tax reform dropped the top U.S. corporate rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, taxing only profits earned on U.S. territory.

Businesses have to make a one-time payment of eight percent or 15.5 percent, on repatriated foreign profits, depending on whether the assets are cash or investments.

U.S. corporations, notably in the tech and pharmaceutical sectors, have for years accumulated profits offshore to avoid the comparatively high nominal U.S. tax rates.

The stockpile of cash hit about $2.5 trillion at the time the tax bill was passed, according to the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045: governor
California Gov. Jerry Brown signed landmark legislation Monday committing his state to a 100 percent clean electricity grid by 2045. "This bill and the executive order put California on a path t...
News vans are parked Monday outside the Stadthalle venue in Braunschweig, northern Germany, on the first day of the model case proceedings in Germany against German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) over its cheating in emissions tests involving millions of diesel cars. The first major German court case against Volkswagen over the "dieselgate" scandal that has shaken up the car industry gets underway, as investors pursue the world's largest automaker for billions in compensation.
VW faces first big German court date over 'dieselgate' as investors pursue redress for losses
The first major German court case against Volkswagen over the "dieselgate" scandal that has shaken up the car industry opened Monday, as investors pursue the world's largest automaker for billions ...
A Didi Chuxing sign hangs on a building in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province.
Chinese taxi-hailing Didi app to debut in Osaka, possibly in September
A taxi-hailing service using a smartphone application developed by Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing Technology Co. will be launched in Osaka Prefecture, possibly this month. Tax...

, , ,