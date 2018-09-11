Trump dismisses Bob Woodward’s White House tell-all book as a ‘joke’ day before release
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an Aug. 23 roundtable discussion on the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Trump dismissed journalist Bob Woodward's bombshell book as a 'joke' Monday, a day before readers get their first full look at his detailed account of a White House in disarray. 'Fear: Trump in the White House' hits U.S. bookstores on Tuesday after a weeklong buildup, with published excerpts, leaks and interviews that portray Trump as dangerously erratic and uninformed. | AFP-JIJI

/

Trump dismisses Bob Woodward’s White House tell-all book as a ‘joke’ day before release

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed journalist Bob Woodward’s bombshell book as a “joke” Monday, a day before readers get their first full look at his detailed account of a White House in disarray.

“Fear: Trump in the White House” hits U.S. bookstores on Tuesday after a weeklong buildup, with published excerpts, leaks and interviews that portray Trump as dangerously erratic and uninformed.

On the eve of its release, the president took to Twitter with a preemptive round of attacks, denouncing as fiction Woodward’s reconstruction of scenes in which frustrated aides scramble to contain the mercurial president’s reckless impulses.

“The Woodward book is a Joke — just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources,” Trump said in the first of a series of tweets.

“Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book!”

Trump is quoted in the book brutally insulting members of his own Cabinet, referring to Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “mentally retarded” and former chief of staff Reince Priebus as “a little rat.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, in turn, is quoted as saying the president has the mental capacity of a “fifth- or sixth-grader,” while current chief of staff John Kelly is quoted as calling Trump “an idiot.”

“We are in Crazytown,” Kelly is quoted as telling a small group of confidants. “I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.”

Mattis, Kelly and other senior aides have denied making the remarks.

“I don’t talk the way I am quoted. If I did I would not have been elected President. These quotes were made up,” Trump said last week, calling the book a “scam.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Somalis gather at the car bombing site outside of a local government office in Mogadishu on Monday. According to Somali police and rescue workers, six people were killed and 16 were injured by the explosion.
Al-Shabab takes credit as car bomb kills six outside Somali government office
Six people were killed and another 16 injured when a car bomb exploded outside a local government office in Mogadishu on Monday, Somali police and rescue workers said. "Our ambulance teams have ...
This photo taken on Sept. 5 shows the hotel where Julian Assange's missing associate, Arjen Kamphuis, was last seen on Aug. 20 in Bodoe, Norway. Norwegian police announced Monday that they had received the support of Dutch investigators to try to find WikiLeaks collaborator Arjen Kamphuis, who mysteriously disappeared in Norway three weeks ago.
Dutch investigators join in search for missing key WikiLeaks associate in Norway
The Norwegian police on Monday said Dutch investigators were helping them search for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's associate, Arjen Kamphuis, who mysteriously disappeared in northern Norway th...
U.S. national security adviser John Bolton speaks to the Federalist Society in Washington Monday. The United States threatened Monday to arrest and sanction judges and other officials of the International Criminal Court if it moves to charge any American who served in Afghanistan with war crimes. Bolton called the Hague-based rights body "unaccountable" and "outright dangerous" to the United States, Israel and other allies, and said any probe of U.S. service members would be "an utterly unfounded, unjustifiable investigation."
U.S. threatens to arrest ICC judges who probe Americans for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan
The United States threatened Monday to arrest and sanction judges and other officials of the International Criminal Court if it moves to charge any American who served in Afghanistan with war crime...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an Aug. 23 roundtable discussion on the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Trump dismissed journalist Bob Woodward's bombshell book as a 'joke' Monday, a day before readers get their first full look at his detailed account of a White House in disarray. 'Fear: Trump in the White House' hits U.S. bookstores on Tuesday after a weeklong buildup, with published excerpts, leaks and interviews that portray Trump as dangerously erratic and uninformed. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,