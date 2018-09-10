Abe and Putin meet in Vladivostok ahead of economic forum

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks Monday in Vladivostok, with joint economic activities on the disputed islands off Hokkaido high on the agenda.

At the outset of their summit on the sidelines of an annual economic forum in the Russian Far East port city, the two leaders said their countries’ bilateral relations are continuing to grow as a result of their repeated meetings.

“Relations between the two countries have been smoothly developing since the Japan-Russia summit two years ago in Nagato” in western Japan, Abe said, while Putin said bilateral ties are “greatly improving.”

Abe also said he wants to talk about a post-World War II peace treaty, which Tokyo and Moscow have not signed due to the territorial row over the Russian-held islands off Hokkaido.

Japan is looking to build trust through the economic activities as a step toward settling the decadeslong territorial row and eventually signing a peace treaty.

Russia, for its part, aims to attract Japanese investment in the resource-rich but underdeveloped Far East region.

The islands of Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group, which are called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, were seized by the Soviet Union after Japan’s surrender in World War II in August 1945.

Attention will be on whether the two sides can work out details of the planned activities on the islets in the five areas that Abe and Putin agreed on last year in Vladivostok, including aquaculture and tourism.

Last month, the two counties failed to dispatch business missions to the islands due to bad weather.

It remains unclear whether the two sides will be able to come up with a special framework that does not compromise either side’s legal position on the islands’ sovereignty or create legal problems in implementing the economic activities.

The Abe-Putin summit comes ahead of Russia’s planned large-scale military exercise in the Far East and Siberian regions, although Moscow has explained it will not take place on the contested islands.

During their 22nd face-to-face talks, Abe and Putin may exchange views on cooperation toward the denuclearization of North Korea ahead of what will be the third summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, scheduled for Sept. 18 to 20.

The Eastern Economic Forum has been held since 2015 under Putin’s initiative aimed at attracting investment to the Far East region. Kim was invited to the event, but the Russian government said he will not take part.

Abe, along with other participating leaders, is scheduled to deliver a speech during Wednesday’s plenary session.

During his four-day stay in Vladivostok, Abe will separately meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga, according to the Japanese government.

In the Japan-China summit scheduled for Wednesday, Abe and Xi are expected to discuss how to promote ties further as this year marks the 40th anniversary of a bilateral peace and friendship treaty.

As part of the high-level reciprocal visits, Abe is looking to set the date of his planned visit to China to Oct. 23, when the treaty took effect 40 years ago, Japanese sources said.

Abe and Xi are likely to discuss ways to promote bilateral cooperation under Xi’s “One Belt, One Road” cross-border infrastructure initiative.