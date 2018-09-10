Japan business mission arrives in Beijing

A Japanese business mission arrived in Beijing on Sunday as the governments of both countries continue preparations for mutual visits by their leaders.

The team, which has 240 participants, was formed by the Japan-China Economic Association, whose chairman is Shoji Muneoka of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.

The mission includes Akio Mimura, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, will arrive in China on Monday.

The team is asking to meet with senior Chinese officials including Premier Li Keqiang.

They are set to hold talks with the Commerce Ministry and the National Development and Reform Commission, to exchange views on free trade, the digital economy and the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership free trade deal among Asian countries.

The mission is expected to ask China to review its import suspension for food and feed produced in Fukushima Prefecture and some other places following the 2011 nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 power plant.