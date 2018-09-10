Alibaba founder Jack Ma to step down in 2019, pledges ‘smooth transition’
Jack Ma | BLOOMBERG

/

Alibaba founder Jack Ma to step down in 2019, pledges ‘smooth transition’

AFP-JIJI

SHANGHAI – Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announced Monday he would step down as leader of the pioneering Chinese e-commerce giant one year from now, but insisted that a planned leadership transition would not break the company’s stride.

Ma will stay on as executive chairman until September 10, 2019, before handing over his role to current chief executive officer Daniel Zhang, Alibaba said in a statement.

“While remaining as executive chairman in the next 12 months, I will work closely with Daniel to ensure a smooth and successful transition,” Ma said in the statement.

Ma said he would remain on Alibaba’s board until 2020.

Ma, who turned 54 on Monday, was an English teacher before starting Alibaba in 1999 and building it into a multibillion-dollar internet colossus, becoming one of the world’s richest men and a revered figure in China.

The statement did not specify exactly what Ma planned to do after stepping down but said he wants to “return to education.” Ma has taken on educational initiatives as pet projects.

“As for myself, I still have lots of dreams to pursue. Those who know me know that I do not like to sit idle,” he said.

Ma’s worth has soared along with that of his company, which was valued at $420.8 billion when the stock market closed Friday.

He gave up the title of Alibaba CEO in 2013 but remains a pivotal figure within the company as well as its most recognizable face.

In an interview released Friday Ma hinted at his retirement plans, saying he wanted to follow in the footsteps of Microsoft founder Bill Gates — one of the world’s most prolific philanthropists.

His departure comes amid a cautiously optimistic outlook for the company.

Alibaba’s combination of online retail and pioneering use of digital payments has changed the way China’s people consume, and the company has wowed investors year after year with sterling revenue growth.

But it faces intense competition in China from the likes of rivals Tencent, JD.com and other rising upstarts.

Alibaba still dominates Chinese e-commerce, but is also pouring investment into new initiatives to broaden its ecosystem — including brick-and-mortar retail, cloud computing, digital media, movies, the grocery sector, meal deliveries and advertising.

It also has upped investments in overseas ventures and in 2015 bought the South China Morning Post newspaper.

Seeing an opportunity for small businesses to sell their goods online, he launched Alibaba initially out of his apartment in the eastern city of Hangzhou, where the company’s headquarters remains.

The charismatic Ma has inspired strong devotion among employees and consumers. He has drawn comparisons with late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, although he practices a more open management style.

Alibaba, which has shares listed in New York, sought to reassure investors of the change, with Ma saying he had “full confidence” that the system and leadership put in place will “win support from customers, employees and shareholders.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Toyota parts plant to resume output after stoppage due to Hokkaido earthquake
Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday its disrupted operations should be fully back to normal on Thursday, as its transmission factory in Hokkaido where a powerful earthquake halted work last week was ...
Robot arms assemble car bodies on a production line at a Mazda Motor Corp. plant in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture. Japan's gross domestic product for the April-June quarter has been revised upward to an annual rate of 3.0 percent.
Japan's April-June GDP upgraded to annualized 3.0% growth
The economy grew at an annual rate of 3.0 percent in the April-June quarter, the fastest pace in more than two years and much faster than initially reported thanks to an upswing in capital expen...
Image Not Available
Japan's current account surplus drops to ¥2.01 trillion in July, government data shows
Japan's current account surplus dropped 14.4 percent to ¥2.01 trillion ($18.12 billion) in July from a year earlier as goods trade registered red ink for the first time in two months on...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Jack Ma | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,