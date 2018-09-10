Toyota parts plant to resume output after stoppage due to Hokkaido earthquake

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday its transmission factory in northern Japan is preparing to resume production some time after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, after a powerful quake halted work last week.

The shutdown of the transmissions factory in Tomakomai, in southwest Hokkaido, had halted production at 16 of Toyota’s 18 domestic assembly plants Monday.

The magnitude 6.7 earthquake early last Thursday morning killed dozens of people and temporarily cut off power across the island. Power was restored to Toyota’s transmissions plant Saturday and production facilities are being checked for a restart, Toyota said.