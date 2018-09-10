Cyber insurance market to double by 2020 to over $8 billion: Munich Re
The entrance to the Sony Pictures Entertainment lot is seen in Culver City, California, in 2016. A computer programmer working for the North Korean government was charged with devastating cyberattacks that hacked Sony Pictures Entertainment and unleashed the WannaCry ransomware virus that infected computers in 150 countries and crippled parts of the British health care system, federal prosecutors said Thursday. | CHRIS PIZZELLO / INVISION / VIA AP

Cyber insurance market to double by 2020 to over $8 billion: Munich Re

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – The market for insurance against cyberthreats will double by 2020 to over $8 billion, German reinsurance giant Munich Re told a conference in Monaco on Sunday.

“Cyber risks are one of the biggest threats to the networked economy,” Munich Re board member Torsten Jeworrek said in a statement on the first day of an annual meeting of reinsurers in the Mediterranean principality.

Munich Re estimated that companies could more than double their spending on cyber insurance from $3.4-$4 billion in 2017 to $8-$9 billion by 2020.

While the digital economy had increased productivity, “increased networking of machines, and equipment in particular, can also give rise to very complex risks such as data theft, disruptions in the interaction between networked machines, and even the failure of entire production lines and supply chains,” Munich Re said, estimating the number of connected devices worldwide will rise from 27 billion to 125 billion by 2030.

“The economic costs of large-scale cyberattacks already exceeds losses caused by natural disasters. Where small and medium-sized enterprises are affected, such attacks can soon threaten their very existence,” Munich Re warned.

The most damaging attacks to date, in economic terms, have been caused by malware such as WannaCry and NotPetya, which infected hundreds of thousands of computers around the world in 2017.

The malware encrypted data on hard drives, demanding that users pay ransoms to regain access to the system.

“This trend will continue as more and more machines and devices are connected,” Munich Re warned.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A woman tends to a child near a promotional gimmick in the form of a bomb and the U.S. flag outside a U.S. apparel shop in Beijing in April.
China's trade surplus with U.S. hits record $31 billion in August
China's trade surplus with the United States widened to a record $31 billion in August as exports surged despite American tariff hikes, potentially adding fuel to U.S. President Donald Trump's batt...
Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods meets with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing on Friday.
Trump eyes slapping more tariffs on China; talks with Mexico, EU ongoing
President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to slap tariffs on all Chinese goods imported into the United States, ramping up already tense trade relations with Beijing amid ongoing talks with Ca...
Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma waves during the closing ceremony for the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta on Sept. 2.
Alibaba's Jack Ma, an English teacher turned internet tycoon, to transition to philanthropy
Jack Ma was a cash-strapped Chinese entrepreneur and former English teacher when he convinced friends to give him $60,000 to start a Chinese e-commerce firm called Alibaba in 1999. Al...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The entrance to the Sony Pictures Entertainment lot is seen in Culver City, California, in 2016. A computer programmer working for the North Korean government was charged with devastating cyberattacks that hacked Sony Pictures Entertainment and unleashed the WannaCry ransomware virus that infected computers in 150 countries and crippled parts of the British health care system, federal prosecutors said Thursday. | CHRIS PIZZELLO / INVISION / VIA AP

, , , ,