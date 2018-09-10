/

Trump to provide sworn written responses in Summer Zervos defamation suit: U.S. media

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump will provide sworn written responses in a defamation suit filed by a woman who accused him of groping her, according U.S. media reported Sunday.

Summer Zervos, who was a contestant on Trump’s former reality TV show “The Apprentice,” filed a lawsuit in 2017 that claims Trump lied when responding to her allegations that he forcibly kissed and groped her in 2007.

Lawyers for the two sides agreed to exchange “written answers and objections” by Sept. 28, The Washington Post reported, citing a court document.

Zervos and several other women who made similar allegations came forward after a 2005 videotape of Trump bragging about groping women surfaced in early October.

The then-president-elect claimed his comments on the tape were “locker-room banter,” and denounced the sex assault allegations as lies and fabricated stories.

Summer Zervos attends a press conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, about her lawsuit against then President-elect Donald Trump, in Los Angeles in January 2017. U..S President Donald Trump will provide sworn written responses in a defamation suit filed by Zervos, who accused him of groping her, according U.S. media reported Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

