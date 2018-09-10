Nepal copter crash kills five, including Japanese man, leaves one missing

AP

KATHMANDU – A helicopter flying in bad weather crashed in Nepal’s mountains on Saturday, killing five of the seven people on board and leaving another missing, police said.

The pilot and four of the six passengers, including a 68-year-old Japanese man, were among those killed, said police official Basanta Kuwar. Another passenger was missing, while a woman survived the crash, he said. Her condition was not immediately clear.

Rescuers were attempting to transport the injured woman out of the crash site, but think fog and rain was hampering efforts, Kuwar said.

He said rescuers were also scouring the area for the missing person but bad weather and the mountainous terrain were making the operation difficult.

Aside from the Japanese man, all others aboard the helicopter were Nepalese.

The area where the crash happened is about 80 km (50 miles) northwest of the capital, Kathmandu.

The Airbus-manufactured Ecureuil helicopter belongs to Altitude Air in Nepal and has been used in mountain rescues.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Summer Zervos attends a press conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, about her lawsuit against then President-elect Donald Trump, in Los Angeles in January 2017. U..S President Donald Trump will provide sworn written responses in a defamation suit filed by Zervos, who accused him of groping her, according U.S. media reported Sunday.
Trump to provide sworn written responses in Summer Zervos defamation suit: U.S. media
U.S. President Donald Trump will provide sworn written responses in a defamation suit filed by a woman who accused him of groping her, according U.S. media reported Sunday. Summer Zervos, who wa...
Cardinal Theodore McCarrick speaks during a memorial service in South Bend, Indiana, in 2015. A 2006 letter from Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, a top Vatican official, confirms that the Holy See received information in 2000 about the sexual misconduct of now-resigned U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, lending credibility to bombshell accusations of a cover-up at the highest echelons of the Catholic Church.
Letter confirms Vatican received complaint in 2000 alleging Theodore McCarrick's sexual abuse
A 2006 letter from a top Vatican official confirms that the Holy See received information in 2000 about the sexual misconduct of a now-resigned U.S. cardinal, lending credibility to bombshell accus...
Surgeons operate on a patient at the al-Jamhuri hospital complex in the northern city of Mosul on Sunday. Two hospitals reopened in western Mosul Sunday, the most ravaged part of the northern Iraqi city, after being recaptured from hagadist movements in July 2017.
Struggling for normalcy: Two hospitals reopen in war-ravaged Iraqi city of Mosul
Two hospitals reopened on Sunday in the heavily damaged western sector of Mosul, over a year since Iraqi security forces seized the city back from the Islamic State group. The hospitals — one an...

, , ,