Japanese gaming tycoon Kazuo Okada sues former company, seeks reinstatement

A lawyer representing Japanese casino tycoon Kazuo Okada said Sunday his client filed a lawsuit against his former gaming firm, Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment Inc., and is seeking intervention from a Philippine court for his reinstatement as its chairman.

Lawyer Rean Balisi said the suit was filed at the Paranaque City Regional Trial Court last Wednesday against the casino operator seeking to declare as “null and void ab initio” his ouster from the company.

The legal relief also seeks Okada’s reinstatement as shareholder, director, chairman and chief executive officer.

In May 2017, Okada was removed as director of Hong Kong-registered Okada Holdings Ltd., a company he founded in 2010, based on allegations he misappropriated millions of dollars.

His dismissal from the holding company led to his ouster in June 2017 from Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment, operator of the $2.4 billion casino-resort complex Okada Manila.

“These trumped-up charges were merely meant to harass me and justify my illegal ouster. Far from being valid cases, their baseless accusations only serve to demonstrate the grand conspiracy perpetrated by my detractors who betrayed my trust,” Okada said in a statement.