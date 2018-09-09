Crown Prince Naruhito meets Japanese schoolchildren in Lyon at start of nine-day French trip

Crown Prince Naruhito, who is set to become the nation’s next emperor after his father, Emperor Akihito, abdicates next April, on Saturday met with Japanese schoolchildren and toured a world-renowned textile museum at the start of his nine-day goodwill visit to France.

The Crown Prince spent the first full day of his trip in Lyon, a city in southeast France known as the capital of the Gauls in ancient Roman times.

He appeared delighted as he walked through the Musee des Tissus, a museum with a 2.5 million-piece collection spanning 4,500 years of textile production.

He arrived Friday and was greeted by Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, who was the mayor of Lyon for 16 years.

On Sunday, he planned to take a private tour of a winery in the Burgundy region, southeast of Paris. The Crown Prince’s itinerary will eventually take him to Paris, the capital, which is usually where visiting foreign dignitaries begin their visits to France.