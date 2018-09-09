Nozomi shinkansen train passenger taken into custody in Fukuoka Prefecture after he is found carrying a knife

A male passenger on a bullet train in western Japan was taken into police custody Sunday after he was found to be carrying a knife, West Japan Railway Co. officials said.

An attendant aboard the Nozomi superexpress train from Tokyo to Hakata found the man carrying a knife at around 2 p.m. He did not commit any violent acts with it.

The passenger was taken off the train by police officers at Kokura Station in Fukuoka Prefecture.

Bullet train services were delayed by up to 11 minutes in the area, affecting about 500 people, the train company said.