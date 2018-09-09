Iranian Revolutionary Guard claims missile attack on Iraq-based Kurdish dissidents

REUTERS

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired seven missiles in an attack on Iraq-based Iranian Kurdish dissidents that killed at least 11 people on Saturday, the elite military unit was reported as saying by Iranian news agencies on Sunday.

Iraqi Kurdish officials said Iran attacked the base of an Iranian Kurdish armed opposition group in northern Iraq on Saturday, killing at least 11 people and wounding scores more.

“In a successful operation, the Guard’s aerospace unit, along with the army’s drone unit … targeted a criminal group’s meeting and a terrorist training centre with seven short-range surface-to-surface missiles,” the Revolutionary Guard said in a statement carried by the semi-official news agency Fars.

A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran last September. | TIMA / via REUTERS

