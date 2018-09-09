Japan finds first swine fever case in 26 years, but rules out African variety

The agriculture ministry said Sunday it has confirmed the country’s first outbreak of swine fever in 26 years and suspended exports of pork and wild boar meat.

The fever, a different strain from the African swine fever that has broken out in China, was found on a farm in the city of Gifu, the ministry said.

Swine fever occurs among pigs and wild boars, and is not infectious to humans, the ministry said in a statement.

African swine fever was detected in China in early August and has been found at 18 farms or abattoirs in six provinces, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization. The FAO said last week it was almost certain to spread from China to other Asian countries.

It is the first time an infection has been recorded in Japan since an outbreak in Kumamoto Prefecture in 1992 when five pigs were infected. The disease was declared eradicated here in 2007.

The farm ministry has set up a task force to contain the outbreak.

The Gifu Prefectural Government said a pig suddenly died at the farm on Sept. 3.

While the animal did not test positive during a preliminary screening by local veterinary officials, further tests carried out by the central government found that the pig had indeed fallen victim to the disease, Gifu government officials announced on Sunday.

About 80 more pigs subsequently died and the remaining 610 pigs at the farm are being culled as part of measures to control the spread of the disease. The process is expected to finish by Wednesday.

It is likely to take at least three months for Japan to be declared clear of the disease. If it is, exports can resume with the approval of countries that receive pork products from Japan.

The value of exports of agricultural, fisheries and other food products in 2017 stood at around ¥800 billion, of which pork products totaled ¥1 billion.