Abe to ask Xi to ease China’s import ban on Japanese foods
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during the Self-Defense Forces senior officers' gathering at Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Monday. Abe is planning to ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to ease Beijing's ban on importing some Japanese foods that followed the 2011 nuclear crisis. | AP

/

Abe to ask Xi to ease China’s import ban on Japanese foods

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to ease Beijing’s ban on importing some Japanese foods that followed the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis, a Japanese government source said Saturday.

The two leaders are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum starting next week in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok.

China has banned importing foods and feedstuff produced in 10 of Japan’s 47 prefectures amid concerns about radiation following the nuclear crisis, which was triggered by the March 2011 Tohoku tsunami and earthquake.

Abe will likely ask Xi to lift the ban on foods that are scientifically confirmed to be safe, the source said. Abe is also expected to express his intention to discuss the issue in a more concrete manner during a possible visit to China next month.

As some other countries have also imposed a similar ban, Tokyo hopes that if China moves to ease the regulation, it could affect others’ decisions, the source said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday. The latest Kyodo News poll showed 61 percent of voters with membership in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said they will vote for Abe in the Sept. 20 LDP presidential election.
61% of LDP rank-and-file members back Abe over Ishiba in party presidential race
About 61 percent of voters who are members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have said they will vote for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the upcoming LDP presidential election, while just 28....
Successful formula: On NHK's "Tsurube no Kazoku ni Kanpai" ("Tsurube Toasts Families"), rakugo storyteller Shofukutei Tsurube travels to towns and villages and chats to people on the fly.
Variety shows seek insights into people's lives
One of the better Japanese reality shows in the first decade of the new millennium was TV Tokyo's "Inaka ni Tomaro" ("Let's...
Paying down sleep debt: Passengers doze off while riding on a train in Tokyo.
Japan loses sleep over a variety of modern-day issues
"O sleep, o gentle sleep, nature's soft nurse" — Shakespeare, as usual, says it best. We don't sleep well. We are restless, fidgety. We toss and turn. Dropping off at last, we dream uneasy dream...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during the Self-Defense Forces senior officers' gathering at Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Monday. Abe is planning to ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to ease Beijing's ban on importing some Japanese foods that followed the 2011 nuclear crisis. | AP

,