Some international flights resume at typhoon-hit Kansai International Airport
Passengers board a Peach Aviation flight bound for Hong Kong at Kansai International Airport on Saturday as the airport operator partially resumed international flights four days after being hit by a typhoon. | KYODO

Some international flights resume at typhoon-hit Kansai International Airport

Kyodo

OSAKA – Some international flights at Kansai International Airport resumed Saturday following the closure of the main gateway to the region after a powerful typhoon hit the area on Tuesday.

The first flight — operated by All Nippon Airways — took off for Shanghai. It is still unknown when the country’s third-busiest airport, which sits on a man-made island in Osaka Bay, will fully resume international flights.

A total of 14 international flights — 12 by low-cost carrier Peach Aviation and two by All Nippon Airways — were expected to depart from and arrive at the airport on Saturday.

While ANA will resume flights to and from Shanghai, Peach plans to resume flights bound for Hong Kong, Seoul, Busan, Taipei and Shanghai.

The airport resumed domestic flights on Friday.

Only one of the two runways is currently in operation, with the other flooded by Typhoon Jebi, which cut a swathe through the region.

The airport has seen growing numbers of travelers from elsewhere in Asia in recent years, with around 80,000 passengers using the facility on an average day.

In addition to the flooded runway, the bridge that links the airport to the mainland was damaged when a tanker smashed into it after being ripped from its mooring by strong winds and high waves.

The operator has reopened undamaged lanes of the bridge, which provides the only road and rail access to the airport, to designated vehicles, including buses, operating between the airport and cities in surrounding areas.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The search for survivors continues Saturday in Atsuma, Hokkaido, where landslides following Thursday's earthquake destroyed several homes.
As rescuers dig through landslides, Hokkaido quake toll rises to 20, with another 11 presumed dead
The death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked Hokkaido on Thursday rose to 21 on Saturday, while another 11 people are presumed dead after their heart and lung functions stopped, officials...
Takako Yamada, who offers educational and job opportunities for impoverished children in the Philippines, spends time with street children in the central Cebu province.
Japanese woman works to give impoverished Filipinos path to education and jobs
While in college, Takako Yamada was determined to brighten the days of impoverished Filipino children through sports and leisure activities — a right she believed some of them had been dep...
Image Not Available
More Japanese municipalities registering as host towns for 2020 Olympics
An increasing number of municipalities are registering with the central government to serve as host towns for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. The host town program is aimed at cr...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Passengers board a Peach Aviation flight bound for Hong Kong at Kansai International Airport on Saturday as the airport operator partially resumed international flights four days after being hit by a typhoon. | KYODO

, , ,