/

U.S. recalls diplomats in El Salvador, Panama and Dominican Republic over Taiwan

Reuters

WASHINGTON – The United States said on Friday it had recalled its top diplomats in the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Panama over those countries’ decisions to no longer recognize Taiwan.

Washington has expressed concern over the rising number of countries that have cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China.

El Salvador switched ties last month, while the Dominican Republic did so in May and Panama made the move last year.

Self-ruled Taiwan now has formal relations with only 17 countries, almost all of them small and less developed nations in Central America and the Pacific, including Belize and Nauru.

Like most other countries, Washington does not have diplomatic relations with Taipei but is the democratic island’s main arms supplier and strongest international backer.

The White House warned last month that China was luring countries with economic inducements that “facilitate economic dependency and domination, not partnership.”

In a statement on Friday, the U.S. State Department said it had called back U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Robin Bernstein, U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador Jean Manes and U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Panama Roxanne Cabral “for consultations related to recent decisions to no longer recognize Taiwan.”

It said the diplomats will meet with U.S. government leaders “to discuss ways in which the United States can support strong, independent, democratic institutions and economies throughout Central America and the Caribbean.”

On Wednesday, U.S. senators introduced legislation that would authorize the State Department to downgrade U.S. relations with any government that shifts away from Taiwan, and to suspend or alter U.S. assistance.

China considers Taiwan to be a wayward province and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Indian artist Chandrakant Bhide shows off his artwork depicting the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha which he created using a typewriter, during an interview with in Mumbai in July.
Talented Indian artist draws portraits with a typewriter, one key at a time
Clickety-clack, clickety-clack. Ding! rings out from a home in Mumbai where Chandrakant Bhide is creating his latest artwork — on a typewriter. The 72-year-old thumps the keys of th...
Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Malielegaoi chats with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern before Pacific leaders gather for a photo opportunity during the Pacific Islands Forum in Nauru on Wednesday.
New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern under fire as minister quits over using private email account f...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern faced her first major crisis Friday over her handling of a gaffe-prone minister's resignation. Ardern swept to power on a wave of "Jacinda-mania" late l...
A Bangladeshi man helps Rohingya Muslim refugees tdisembark from a boat on the Bangladeshi shoreline of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar in Teknaf last September. The International Criminal Court said Thursday it had jurisdiction to probe the forced deportation of Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar's military as a possible crime against humanity.
Judges rule ICC has jurisdiction over Myanmar's expulsions of Rohingya masses
Judges at the International Criminal Court ruled Thursday that the court has jurisdiction to investigate widespread allegations that Myanmar forces have driven hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Mus...

, , , , ,