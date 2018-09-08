Japan gaming industry group to bolster educational activities in bid to prevent kids from becoming addicted

A gaming industry group plans to boost its educational activities to prevent children from becoming obsessed with video games, informed sources said Friday.

The move by the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association comes amid rising concerns about gaming addiction in Japan.

Through an information magazine and its website, CESA plans to introduce parents to apps and other tools that restrict the amount of time their child can play video games, the sources said.

Specifically, the association will bring back its magazine, discontinued six years ago, and hand out copies to visitors at the 2018 Tokyo Game Show, which is scheduled to begin at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba Prefecture on Sept. 20.

In addition to introducing the apps, the magazine will carry an expert’s commentary explaining how the human brain becomes deeply absorbed in games.

CESA, the organizer of the game show, will soon release similar content on its website as well, the sources said.

Gaming addiction has attracted a lot of public attention since the World Health Organization classified it as a new disease in June.

CESA decided to publicize its efforts to prevent gaming addiction because methods to restrict the amount of time children play games have not been widely publicized yet, according to Tatsuo Tomiyama, an executive managing director of the association.