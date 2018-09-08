Crown Prince Naruhito arrives in Lyon to mark 160th anniversary of Japan-France diplomatic ties
Crown Prince Naruhito is welcomed by French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb at Lyon's airport on Friday. | AP

Crown Prince Naruhito arrives in Lyon to mark 160th anniversary of Japan-France diplomatic ties

Kyodo

LYON, FRANCE – Crown Prince Naruhito arrived in the southeastern French city of Lyon on Friday for his first official visit to France to commemorate the 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries.

During the nine-day trip, he plans to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and attend a Japan-themed cultural event. It is expected to be his last foreign trip as crown prince as he is set to ascend the throne after Emperor Akihito abdicates next April 30.

France invited the 58-year-old Crown Prince and Crown Princess Masako, but she did not accompany him as the Imperial Household Agency took heed of her health condition.

After visiting a textile museum and other locations in Lyon, he will travel to Paris where he will meet Macron at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday.

He will also attend the Japonismes 2018 event in Paris and watch a Kabuki performance, as well as taking part in a ceremony to light up the Eiffel Tower.

Prior to this trip, he traveled to France when he was studying at Oxford University in Britain in the 1980s.

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko visited France as a state guest in 1994.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Passengers board a Peach Aviation flight bound for Hong Kong at Kansai International Airport on Saturday as the airport operator partially resumed international flights four days after being hit by a typhoon.
Some international flights resume at typhoon-hit Kansai International Airport
Some international flights at Kansai International Airport resumed Saturday following the closure of the main gateway to the region after a powerful typhoon hit the area on Tuesday. The first fl...
Rescuers are seen Saturday continuing their search in Atsumi for any survivors from the magnitude 6.7 quake that rocked southern Hokkaido in the small hours of Thursday.
As rescuers dig through landslides, Hokkaido quake toll rises to 20, with another 11 presumed dead
The death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked Hokkaido on Thursday rose to 20 on Saturday, while another 11 people are presumed dead after their heart and lung functions stopped, officials sa...
Police walk as they search for the missing on Friday at the site of a landslide after an earthquake in Atsuma, Hokkaido.
Japan shows resilience after disasters, but climate change is making things worse: experts
Record typhoons, biblical floods, heat waves, landslides and earthquakes: This summer, Japan really has seen it all, and images of the destruction have been beamed around the world. And while wo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Crown Prince Naruhito is welcomed by French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb at Lyon's airport on Friday. | AP

, , ,