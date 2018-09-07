/

Dallas police officer mistakes neighbor’s apartment for her own, kills man inside

AP

DALLAS – Dallas police say an officer returning home after her shift mistook a neighbor’s apartment for her own and shot and killed the man who lived there.

Police issued a news release Friday saying the shooting happened Thursday night. Police say the officer had arrived at her apartment complex in uniform after working a shift.

Authorities say the officer called dispatch to report the shooting. She told responding officers that she believed the victim’s apartment was her own when she entered it.

The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The officer, who was not injured, will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

