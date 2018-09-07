/

Boy, 19, handed an indeterminate prison term for killing girlfriend at her request

JIJI

The Tokyo District Court on Friday handed down an indeterminate prison term of four to seven years to a 19-year-old boy for killing his girlfriend at her request last year.

The defendant did not do his best to avoid the murder and subsequent arson although he could have done this, Presiding Judge Takumi Suzuki said in his ruling, noting that the boy “made light of human life” as he killed the girl, then 17 years old, on the very day he received the murder request.

Suzuki also pointed out that the arson was committed in a bid to escape murder charges.

According to the ruling, the boy choked the high school girl, who was his classmate, to death in a room at her home in Tokyo’s Taito Ward on the night of May 3, 2017, after being told by her that she got pregnant and asking him to kill her. The following morning, he set fire to bedding and, as a result, partially burned her body and the apartment.

During the trial, his defense lawyer requested juvenile proceedings at a family court.

While recognizing the defendant’s immaturity at the time of the crimes, the judge turned down the request by saying that his motives were vicious enough to deserve a criminal penalty.

