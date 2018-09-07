New York scientists use newly developed DNA tools to put names to unidentified 9/11 victims

Reuters

NEW YORK – New DNA analysis techniques are helping identify more victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, scientists in the office of New York City’s chief medical examiner said Thursday.

Although the death toll after two hijacked airliners crashed into the Twin Towers was 2,753, to the dismay of their grieving families the remains of more than 1,000 people remain unidentified.

Using new technology it pioneered, the medical examiner’s office said it was able to recently identify financial worker Scott Michael Johnson, 26, who worked on the 89th floor of the South Tower.

One new victim has been identified in each of the last five years due to advancements that have been ongoing since 2001.

Investigators in the world’s largest crime lab made the breakthrough by retesting bone fragments they had examined many times before with no success.

“These are all samples that we’ve tried in the past,” said Mark Desire, who leads the medical examiner’s crime lab.

Desire and his team of scientists in white lab coats demonstrated the steps of the latest DNA analysis technique, which is used on human bone fragments recovered from the attack.

Known as the “World Trade Center Protocol,” the method has been used to help identify victims of train and plane crashes and terrorist attacks in Argentina, Canada, South Africa and elsewhere, Desire said.

Moving from table to table, the scientists showed how they clean the bone, pulverize it into a powder, add chemicals, incubate the sample, and then place it into a large white auto-extraction machine that pulls out any recoverable DNA from the damaged material.

The more a bone is pulverized, the more likely it is to be able to extract DNA. The newest step is placing the bone in a chamber containing liquid nitrogen, which makes the bone more fragile, and shaking it until it is ground to a powder.

Desire praised the chief medical examiner who decided in 2001 to preserve human remains in anticipation of future advancements in DNA identification technology, making it possible for scientists years later to identify victims and bring peace to their families.

“If we did not take that step back in 2001, those remains would have continued to degrade and decompose and the DNA identifications we’re making this year probably would not be possible,” Desire said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Dallas police officer mistakes neighbor's apartment for her own, kills man inside
Dallas police say an officer returning home after her shift mistook a neighbor's apartment for her own and shot and killed the man who lived there. Police issued a news release Friday say...
London Mayor Boris Johnson and his wife, Marina Wheeler, pose after he retained his seat in Uxbridge, west London, in the British general election on May 8, 2015.
Britain's Boris Johnson splits from wife; tabloid blames infidelity
Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who is tipped as a future prime minister, revealed Friday that he has separated from his wife and the couple are getting a divorce. The 54-year-...
Vehicles leave the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Fresnos, Texas, in June. The Trump administration said Thursday it is abandoning a longstanding court settlement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept locked up, and it is proposing new regulations that would let the government detain families until their immigration cases are decided.
Trump administration moves to detain migrant families longer, ditching Flores accord
The Trump administration on Thursday moved to abandon a long-standing court settlement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept locked up, proposing new regulations that would allow t...

, , ,