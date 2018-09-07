Abe eyes ¥1 trillion extra budget for disaster relief measures

Kyodo

The government is set to compile a supplementary budget worth about ¥1 trillion ($9 billion) for the current fiscal year to fund recovery efforts related to recent natural disasters, sources with knowledge of the plans said Friday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is aiming to submit a draft budget to the extraordinary Diet session expected to be convened this fall after holding discussions with the ruling coalition, the sources said.

The extra budget will finance the repair of levees damaged by floods resulting from the deadly torrential rain in western Japan in July, as well reconstruction efforts following the magnitude 6.7 quake that rocked Hokkaido on Thursday.

It will also be used to install air conditioners in elementary and middle schools across the country after record temperatures from a heat wave killed more than a hundred people this summer.

The emergency spending will come in addition to nearly ¥170 billion in reserve funds for the year through next March that were already earmarked for relief measures after the rain disaster in western Japan.

