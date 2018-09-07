Fate of Miyagi’s aging UFO-like traffic lights hangs in balance

Kyodo

SENDAI – The fate of UFO-like traffic lights installed in a northeastern prefecture more than 30 years ago hangs in the balance as local police consider whether they should be removed.

The traffic lights in Miyagi Prefecture, famous locally for their distinctive shape, have signals visible to traffic coming from any direction, resulting in a wing-tipped look.

When illuminated, it appears they float over the intersection below. The lights are supported by an arm extending from a pole on the sidewalk.

The traffic lights were installed between 1979 and 1986 on streets that are too narrow for multiple poles and signals.

According to Nagoya Electric Works Co., which manufactured the lights, their designer was inspired by European traffic lights that hang from wires. The lights have since been introduced in Nagoya and Sendai.

Miyagi Prefecture currently has 26 sets of the lights, but most have become aged and weathered. Local police say they are planning to replace them with new signals that use energy-saving light-emitting diodes within five years and will consider removing signals completely at intersections where traffic is not as heavy as it once was.

Cost is also a factor, as prefectural police do not receive state subsidies for their upkeep because they do not meet specifications designated by the National Police Agency.

“We will study various options including upgrading those traffic lights to conventional ones,” a Miyagi police official said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Jinshiro Motoyama (right) is interviewed by filmmakers Shinya Todori (second from right) and Takuya Todori (third from right) at Kakazutakadai Park in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, on Aug. 15.
Documentary to capture views of young Okinawans on U.S. Futenma base issue
As Okinawa continues to be roiled by tensions over a plan to move a key U.S. air base within the prefecture, filmmakers from Iwate Prefecture are using their next documentary to give younger Okinaw...
Rescue workers search for missing people at the site of a landslide in the town of Atsuma, Hokkaido, on Friday morning, a day after a major earthquake hit the region.
Hokkaido quake toll hits 16 as hopes fade for survivors; power 40% restored
Rescue workers with bulldozers and sniffer dogs scrabbled through the mud Friday to find survivors from a landslide that buried houses after a powerful quake, as the death toll rose to 16. Aroun...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a government meeting on natural disasters at the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.
Abe announces typhoon-hit Kansai airport will reopen to some domestic flights Friday
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Kansai airport (KIX) officials announced Thursday that typhoon-damaged Kansai International Airport would resume operations of some domestic flights Friday. Peach A...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

UFO-like traffic lights, set up more than 30 years ago, are seen in Sendai in a photo taken on Aug. 17. | KYODO

, , ,