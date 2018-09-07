Hokkaido quake toll hits 16 as hopes fade for survivors; power 40% restored

AFP-JIJI

Rescue workers with bulldozers and sniffer dogs scrabbled through the mud Friday to find survivors from a landslide that buried houses after a powerful quake, as the death toll rose to 16.

Around 26 people are still unaccounted for in the small countryside town of Atsuma, where a cluster of dwellings were wrecked when a hillside collapsed with the force of the 6.6-magnitude quake, causing deep brown scars in the landscape.

“We’ve heard there are people still stuck under the mud, so we’ve been working around the clock but it’s been difficult to rescue them,” a Self-Defence Forces serviceman in Atsuma told NHK.

“We will take measures to find them quickly,” he added.

One resident said: “It was horrendous. The land slid all the way down and I thought I would die. I thought my house would collapse.”

Around 1.6 million households in sparsely populated Hokkaido were still without power after the quake damaged a thermal plant supplying half the electricity to the region.

According to Hokkaido Electric Power Co., power has been restored to 1.4 million houses — about 40 percent of the population — as of Friday morning but authorities warned it could take as long as a week to get the service fully back to normal.

Some 22,000 rescue workers, including SDF troops, handed out emergency water supplies as long lines formed at petrol stations and supermarkets to stock up in case of further quakes.

“So far there are 16 (dead) people and many people injured, with 26 still missing,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a Cabinet meeting Friday to discuss the quake.

“Please give your sympathy to people who spent a dark night in fear, and do everything you can to restore electricity as soon as possible,” he instructed his ministers.

The quake, which was logged as a 7, the maximum on the Japanese intensity scale, also smashed a handful of houses and walls in Sapporo.

However, considering the strength of the quake, the death toll was relatively light, with the majority of victims coming from the landslide in Atsuma.

Transport services were gradually coming back on line with bullet trains expected to resume operations later Friday morning and the main airport in Sapporo beginning to process passengers after canceling all flights the day before.

But a soccer game between Japan and Chile in Sapporo planned on Friday was scrapped due to the transport and power chaos in Hokkaido.

The quake was the latest in a string of natural disasters to batter the nation.

Regions in the west are still recovering from the most powerful typhoon to strike in a quarter of a century, one that claimed 11 lives and shut down the main regional airport.

And officials warned of the danger of fresh quakes to come.

“Large quakes often occur, especially within two to three days (of a big one),” said Toshiyuki Matsumori, in charge of monitoring earthquakes and tsunamis at the Meteorological Agency.

The risk of housing collapses and landslides has increased, he said, urging residents “to pay full attention to seismic activity and rainfall and not to go into dangerous areas.”

In June, a deadly tremor rocked Osaka, killing five people and injuring over 350.

On March 11, 2011, a devastating magnitude 9.0 quake struck in the Pacific Ocean, and the resulting tsunami caused widespread damage and claimed thousands of lives.

Rescue workers search for missing people at the site of a landslide in the town of Atsuma, Hokkaido, on Friday morning, a day after a major earthquake hit the region. | KYODO

