France, Germany, Canada and U.S. back Britain over fatal nerve agent poisoning allegedly by Russian agents
Vassily Nebenzia, Russian ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting about a chemical attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter using a military-grade nerve agent, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City Thursday. | REUTERS

Reuters

LONDON – Britain, France, Germany, Canada and the United States pledged on Thursday to work to disrupt “the hostile activities of foreign intelligence networks” and called on Russia to disclose its nerve agent program.

In a joint statement, the other four countries said they backed Britain’s assessment that Russian officers were behind a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter using Novichok after London charged the two Russians in absentia.

“We have full confidence in the British assessment that the two suspects were officers from the Russian military intelligence service, also known as the GRU, and that this operation was almost certainly approved at a senior government level,” the statement said, adding that the countries urged Russia to provide “full disclosure of its Novichok program.

“Yesterday’s announcement further strengthens our intent to continue to disrupt together the hostile activities of foreign intelligence networks on our territories, uphold the prohibition of chemical weapons, protect our citizens and defend ourselves from all forms of malign state activity directed against us and our societies.”

Vassily Nebenzia, Russian ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting about a chemical attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter using a military-grade nerve agent, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City Thursday. | REUTERS A police officer stands outside the City Stay Hotel, where Russian suspects Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov stayed, in Bow, east London, on Thursday. British detectives released Wednesday the painstakingly pieced together movements and methodology of two Russians suspected of trying to assassinate Sergei Skripal in a chemical weapon attack. After thousands of hours of work, they have traced the steps of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov as they arrived in Britain on March 2, conducted a reconnaissance mission in Salisbury, carried out their attack on March 4 and immediately headed back to Russia. | AFP-JIJI

