Eight European nations urge Syria and Iran to keep Idlib cease-fire, fear for fate of 3 million civilians
A member of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, walks through the wreckage of their center, which was destroyed by government forces' bombardment in the town of al-Tamana on the southern edges of the rebel-held Idlib province, on Thursday. Rescue workers in Syria's northwestern Idlib province said Thursday they were forced to halt operations in the rebel-held town after airstrikes damaged their center. | AFP-JIJI

AP

UNITED NATIONS – Eight European countries are urging Syrian allies Russia and Iran to uphold the cease-fire in Syria’s last major rebel-held province of Idlib and avoid putting at risk the lives of 2 million adults and 1 million children.

In a statement Thursday on the eve of a meeting in Tehran of the presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey, which supports Syria’s opposition, the eight nations warned that a full-scale military offensive in Idlib would have “potentially catastrophic humanitarian consequences for civilians.”

The statement from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom also urges Syria “to exercise restraint.”

The eight nations say that “only a U.N.-led political process can bring a solution to the conflict that respects the freedom and the dignity of all Syrian people.”

A member of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, walks through the wreckage of their center, which was destroyed by government forces' bombardment in the town of al-Tamana on the southern edges of the rebel-held Idlib province, on Thursday. Rescue workers in Syria's northwestern Idlib province said Thursday they were forced to halt operations in the rebel-held town after airstrikes damaged their center. | AFP-JIJI This combination of pictures created Thursday shows (from left): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey meet on Friday in Tehran for a summit set to decide the future of Idlib province amid fears of a humanitarian disaster in Syria's last major rebel bastion. | AFP-JIJI A Syrian rebel fighter from the recently formed National Liberation Front rests at an unknown location in the northern countryside of the Idlib province on Wednesday. The Russian military confirmed that airstrikes were carried out on Syria's last major rebel stronghold of Idlib. | AFP-JIJI

