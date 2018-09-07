Twitter says it has permanently banned Alex Jones and website Infowars for behavior breach
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks Wednesday outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill after listening to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on 'Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms' on Capitol Hill in Washington. Twitter is permanently banning right-wing conspiracy theorist Jones and his 'Infowars' show for abusive behavior. | AP

Twitter says it has permanently banned Alex Jones and website Infowars for behavior breach

Reuters

BANGALORE, INDIA – Twitter Inc. said on Thursday that it had permanently banned U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his website Infowars from its platform and Periscope.

The company said in a tweet that the accounts violated its behavior policies.

Last month, Twitter banned Jones and Infowars for seven days, citing tweets that it said violated the company’s rules against abusive behavior, which state that a user may not engage in targeted harassment of someone or incite other people to do so.

The ban came weeks after Apple, Alphabet’s YouTube, and Facebook took down podcasts and channels from Jones, citing community standards.

