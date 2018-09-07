/

Two women found dead in Seattle flat reportedly were Thai students

AP

SEATTLE – A news report in Thailand has identified two women found dead in a Seattle apartment this week as students who had arrived in the U.S. just weeks ago.

The Bangkok Post reported the women were 25-year-old Kornkamol Leenavarat and her close friend, Thiti-orn Chotchuangsap. Officers found their bodies in Seattle’s University District Tuesday after responding to a call from a building manager.

Detectives say at least one had been stabbed, but the local medical examiner has not released their identities or cause of death. Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

The Bangkok Post identified Leenavarat as a member of a political family in Thanyaburi, in Pathum Thani Province northeast of Bangkok. She was the daughter of the former deputy mayor and niece of the current mayor.

She was studying for a master’s degree in law.

