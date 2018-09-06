/

Hitomi Yoshizawa, former member of idol group ‘Morning Musume,’ held over alleged DUI hit and run

Kyodo

Hitomi Yoshizawa, a former member of well-known, all-girl idol group “Morning Musume,” was arrested Thursday for injuring two people while driving under the influence of alcohol in an alleged hit-and-run incident, investigative sources said.

Yoshizawa, 33, ran a red light at around 7 a.m. in Nakano Ward, Tokyo, and hit a bicyclist with her vehicle, injuring a pedestrian nearby as well. She left the scene without reporting the incident, according to the sources.

After about 15 minutes, Yoshizawa called police and reported that she’d hit a bicycle with her car and had returned to the scene, the sources said. The police questioned her and a breath test showed an alcohol level beyond the legal limit.

Yoshizawa made her debut as a member of “Morning Musume” in 2000, and served as a PR ambassador for her hometown — Miyoshi in Saitama Prefecture — after leaving the idol group in 2007.

Last September, Yoshizawa was involved in another traffic accident in which the car she was driving collided with another vehicle.

