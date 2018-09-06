/ |

Greenback weakens to around ¥111.30 in Tokyo as Hokkaido quake stokes tourism concerns

JIJI

The dollar was slightly weaker around ¥111.30 in late Tokyo trading Thursday after paring early losses stemming from a powerful earthquake in Hokkaido.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.31-32, against ¥111.45-46 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1622-1623, up from $1.1555-1556, and at ¥129.38-38, up from ¥128.79-79.

After moving around ¥111.50 in early trading, the dollar fell below ¥111.20 in midmorning trading as Tokyo stocks lost ground on concerns over a drop in tourism-related demand following the quake, traders said.

The temblor, which struck in the small hours of Thursday, maxed out at 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale.

Later, the greenback returned to levels around ¥111.40 mainly thanks to buybacks, the traders said.

A foreign-exchange brokerage official spotted dollar sales for yen traced to speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration will slap a third round of additional tariffs on Chinese imports as early as Thursday.

In the meantime, a Japanese bank official said it is difficult to tilt positions either in favor of the dollar or yen because Washington may open a window for negotiations by setting the tariff launch date at the end of September or even later.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Nikkei drops 93 points over Hokkaido quake fears
Stocks fell further Thursday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after being battered chiefly by concerns over a major earthquake that rocked Hokkaido overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei average shed 92.89 ...
Uber Technologies Inc.'s Japan head Tom White (right) and Fuji Taxi Group President Hisashi Umemura pose as Uber announced a plan to launch a ride-hailing app for taxis operating in Nagoya on Thursday.
Uber joins hands with Fuji Taxi, sealing first Japan deal under new, pro-regulator approach
Uber Technologies Inc. has finally found a partner for its cab-hailing program in Japan, one of the world's largest taxi markets. The San Francisco-based company struck a deal with the Fu...
Children pull out freshly made pizza from a vending machine in Hiroshima on Sept. 2.
Pizza vending machine attracts crowds in Hiroshima
Want a piping hot pizza any time you feel like one? So did truck driver Yoshiharu Taniguchi, who craved freshly made Italian pies when he worked long nights. His solution: hunt for a pizza vending ...

, ,