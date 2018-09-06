Hokkaido residents recount large upthrust and lengthy shaking from morning quake

Hokkaido residents recounted a sudden large upthrust followed by long shaking shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday while also expressing concerns about continued aftershocks in the region.

“It messed up my entire house. I’ve never experienced an earthquake like this,” said an 87-year-old man in the town of Atsuma, near the epicenter. He said he had to hurl himself against a door of his home to try and get out, as it was bent by the quake and would not open.

“The shaking was so widespread that I couldn’t even prepare to flee,” said a 55-year-old woman in the same town, adding her home was left without water and that a chimney broke off and fell onto her parked vehicle.

Landslides occurred simultaneously at a number of mountains in Atsuma, laying bare hillsides as soil and trees engulfed residential areas and agricultural land.

Images taken from a Self-Defense Force helicopter showed roads that had caved in or that had been blocked by landslides. They also showed trees and soil that had slid into a dam.

Dozens of rescue workers were searching for people unaccounted for at the site of a landslide in the town, removing earth and sand with heavy equipment.

Hisao Hatashima, 54, whose parents in their 80s were among the missing, said he had talked with them the previous day. “I didn’t imagine something like this would happen just a day later,” he said in tears.

Workers and officials scrambled to bring back power to the northern prefecture by restarting power plants that had come to an emergency halt.

The government and Hokkaido Electric Power Co. said the massive power outage, covering the 2.95 million households in the prefecture, was caused because the Tomato Atsuma thermal power plant stopped, subsequently creating an imbalance in power supply and demand. Later in the day, a thermal power plant in the city of Sunagawa resumed power, Hepco said.

The halt of the producer of nearly half of the prefecture’s electricity has destabilized power supply frequency and forced other thermal power plants to come to an emergency halt, they said.

In the prefectural capital of Sapporo, traffic lights were not working due to a power outage and police officers were seen directing traffic by hand.

“I was woken up by the large quake. The elevator of my apartment stopped and I had to flee by the stairs to the first floor,” said a 32-year-old man in the city.

Six public hospitals in the city have stopped accepting patients due to the lack of electricity, while some institutions in the nearby cities of Tomakomai and Chitose were also closed.

“We can only use minimal equipment and cannot accept emergency patients or outpatients,” said a member of staff at a Tomakomai hospital, adding the facility now relies on private power generation.

All trials scheduled for the day at Sapporo courts were canceled, while the Sapporo Securities Exchange has halted all trading and said it does not know when it can resume services.

“We cannot reach the Sapporo bourse through landline phones and officials are exchanging information via mobile phone,” said an official of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which provides trading system services to the local exchange.